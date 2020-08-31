Monday, 31 August 2020, 15:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Concludes Share Transfer Agreement Concerning the Mobile Phone Retail Store Business

TOKYO, Aug 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has agreed to transfer its shares in the new company which will succeed the mobile phone retail store business of Fujitsu Personal System Limited (FJP) to T-Gaia Corp., executing an agreement with T-Gaia to this end. The companies aim to conduct the share transfer on November 2, 2020.



FJP has been selling PCs, servers, software, and peripherals as well to corporate customers through sales partners. FJP will continue these businesses to meet the needs of customers.



Overview of Transfer of Mobile Sales Business



FJP will transfer its mobile sales business, including all shares of its subsidiary Fujitsu Personal Retail Service Co., Ltd., to a new subsidiary company (mobile sales company) of Fujitsu Limited (FJ) through a company split, and it will become a member of the T-Gaia Group by FJ's transferring all of its shares in the mobile sales company to T-Gaia.



The mobile sales company possesses a wealth of knowhow concerning the operation of NTT DOCOMO's docomo shops and operates more than 110 docomo Shops nationwide. They also have a track record of selling mobile phones and providing related services to corporate customers. T-Gaia is one of Japan's largest primary distributor for telecommunications carriers operating in Japan and internationally. Going forward, the business base will be expanded, which includes the store network and sales capabilities of both companies. Leveraging synergies between the two companies in the area of enterprise solutions, such as Internet of Things, will also contribute to an expansion of business.



Overview of new Mobile Sales Company (Scheduled for November 2, 2020)



Company Name: TBD

Business Overview: Sales of mobile phone units

HQ Location: Tokyo, Minato Ward

CEO: Yasuhiro Shirataki

Date Est.: Scheduled for early September

Capital: Ten million yen

Shareholder: T-Gaia Corp. 100%（Planned transfer from Fujitsu Limited on Nov. 2nd, 2020)

No. Employees: Appx. 910



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





