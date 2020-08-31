Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 31, 2020
Monday, 31 August 2020, 16:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens New Headquarter Showroom "MI-Playground" on September 1, 2020

TOKYO, Aug 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) announced today that it will open its new headquarter showroom, also known as "MI-Playground" (pronounced "My Playground"), near its headquarters in Tamachi, Tokyo, on September 1, 2020.




Working in concert with its global brand message "Drive your Ambition," MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to making vehicles that answer the needs of customers who want to expand their area of experience and take on new challenges. The new headquarter showroom serves as a field of interaction and inspiration that presents MITSUBISHI brand's identity, culture and technologies.

"MI-Playground" refers to an idea that everyone can experience and enjoy this platform, where "M" stands for MITSUBISHI MOTORS, and "I" stands for intelligent, inspiration, ingenious and interaction. "MI-Playground" marks the company's dedication to continuously enriching customer experience that feels personal, adventurous and progressive.

The facility is set to bring visitors an enjoyable experience to test the latest MITSUBISHI models and feel closer to the brand. The overall design honors the brand history and presents a clean and modern design with the brand's corporate colors, white and black, which are used as base colors and accentuated with wood pattern to provide a sense of warmth and familiarity.

Ground floor: Showroom area

The latest MITSUBISHI models will be on display at the spacious and clean showroom area on the ground floor, where visitors can get hands-on experience with these models. Concept car displays and workshops are planned in the future.

Second floor: Satellite area

The satellite area is on the second floor, containing a lifestyle space. It can be reached by the pedestrian deck which is directly connected with the JR Tamachi Station Shibaura Exit. Visitors can relax and enjoy some refreshments such as organic fruit tea and desserts.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.


Aug 31, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Aug 28, 2020 15:50 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2020
Aug 26, 2020 09:32 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Concludes Disaster Cooperation Agreement with Konan City in Shiga
Aug 25, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Licenses Hybrid Technology Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation
Aug 7, 2020 08:03 HKT/SGT
Leveraging EV/PHEV as Resources for Virtual Power Plants Commencement of Trial Operation of V2G Business Demonstration Facilities
July 30, 2020 14:54 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2020 and First Half of Calendar Year 2020
July 28, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Large-Scale Investment in Mizushima Plant to Manufacture New Electric Kei-cars
July 28, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Its Mid-Term Business Plan, Small but Beautiful, to Achieve Cost Rationalization and Profitability Enhancement for Sustainable Growth
July 20, 2020 17:11 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens the 2020 Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students
July 16, 2020 09:52 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the All-New Crossover XPANDER CROSS in Vietnam
June 9, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors: Start of Project to Verify Open Platform Aggregation Business
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       