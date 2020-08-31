Monday, 31 August 2020, 16:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens New Headquarter Showroom "MI-Playground" on September 1, 2020

TOKYO, Aug 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) announced today that it will open its new headquarter showroom, also known as "MI-Playground" (pronounced "My Playground"), near its headquarters in Tamachi, Tokyo, on September 1, 2020.







Working in concert with its global brand message "Drive your Ambition," MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to making vehicles that answer the needs of customers who want to expand their area of experience and take on new challenges. The new headquarter showroom serves as a field of interaction and inspiration that presents MITSUBISHI brand's identity, culture and technologies.



"MI-Playground" refers to an idea that everyone can experience and enjoy this platform, where "M" stands for MITSUBISHI MOTORS, and "I" stands for intelligent, inspiration, ingenious and interaction. "MI-Playground" marks the company's dedication to continuously enriching customer experience that feels personal, adventurous and progressive.



The facility is set to bring visitors an enjoyable experience to test the latest MITSUBISHI models and feel closer to the brand. The overall design honors the brand history and presents a clean and modern design with the brand's corporate colors, white and black, which are used as base colors and accentuated with wood pattern to provide a sense of warmth and familiarity.



Ground floor: Showroom area



The latest MITSUBISHI models will be on display at the spacious and clean showroom area on the ground floor, where visitors can get hands-on experience with these models. Concept car displays and workshops are planned in the future.



Second floor: Satellite area



The satellite area is on the second floor, containing a lifestyle space. It can be reached by the pedestrian deck which is directly connected with the JR Tamachi Station Shibaura Exit. Visitors can relax and enjoy some refreshments such as organic fruit tea and desserts.



About MITSUBISHI MOTORS



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.



Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.





