Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 31, 2020
Monday, 31 August 2020, 20:48 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Pizu Group Holdings Limited
Pizu Group Made Capital Injection to Anhui Jinding Mining Co., Ltd.
To Extend the Industrial Chain to Non-ferrous Metals,
Precious Metals Mining and Development industry

HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Pizu Group Holdings Limited ("Pizu Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred as the "Group"; Stock Code: 8053.HK), which is a company mainly engaged in the production and sales of civil explosives, the relevant businesses related to blasting operation and the trade business of buck commodities, announced the details of the proposed capital injection to Anhui Jinding Mining Co., Ltd ("Jinding Mining") through its wholly subsidiary Pizu (Shenzhen) Mining Limited ("Pizu Shenzhen").

Jinding Mining is a company engaged in the mining and processing of gold, copper and iron polymetallic ore and the sale of these mineral products. On 29 June 2020, the Group signed a capital injection and co-operation agreement with Jinding Mining through Pizu Shenzhen. Under the capital injection and cooperation agreement, Pizu Shenzhen has agreed to inject a total of RMB270 million in cash into Jinding Mining's capital, of which RMB191,399,347 and RMB78,600,653 will be recognized as registered capital and capital reserves of the target company, respectively. The Group intends to fund the proposed capital injection with its internal resources. Within the completion of the capital injection, Jinding Mining's registered capital will be increased to RMB375,292,836 and will be owned by Pizu Shenzhen or another wholly subsidiary of Pizu Group, with the remaining 49% owned by Jinding Mining's existing shareholders.

By taking this opportunity, the Group hopes to extend its industrial chain to the non-ferrous metals and precious metal mining and development industry, so as to promote the diversification of the Group's business and drive the long-term sustainable development of the Group. Jinding Mining owns considerable reserves of gold, copper, pyrite and iron ore. Among them, the total mineral reserves of gold are about 22.8 tons, including 12.9 tons identified under the mining license and 9.9 tons identified under the exploration license; while the total mineral reserves of copper are about 62.4 thousand tons, including 47 thousand tons identified under the mining license and 15.4 thousand tons identified under the exploration license. The Group is confident that Jinding Mining will generate favourable returns to the Group when it commences production.

"The acquisition of Jinding Mining is in line with the Group's core development strategy and makes the Group's business more diversified," said the management of Pizu Group. "Jinding Mining's mineral resources are of good quality and are expected to commence production in the near future, which is believed to bring significant contribution to the Group's revenue. In addition, the mineral resources of Jinding Mining are mainly composed of gold and copper. In view of the financial environment in the next decade, we are optimistic about the future prices of mineral resources, especially gold. Therefore, we are confident that the acquisition of Jinding Mining will lead the Group to a new peak, helping it to achieve stable performance in the current challenging environment and create long-term value for the Group's shareholders."

About Pizu Group Holdings Limited

Pizu Group Holdings Limited (Pizu Group) is mainly engaged in the production and sales of civil explosives, the relevant businesses related to blasting operation and the trade business of buck commodities.

The Group has civil explosive production companies, business companies, blasting operation companies and distribution to blasting operation. The Company is one of the few companies which have both explosive production qualification and blasting operation qualification, is in the industry-leading position and also the only listed company on Hong Kong GEM which is engaged in civil explosive industry.With the gradual development of the business, the Group's turnover and net profit have achieved a multiplier growth in the recent years.




Aug 31, 2020 20:48 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Kidsland Stays Resilient during Challenging 1H 2020  
Aug 31, 2020 21:40 HKT/SGT
Pizu Group Made Capital Injection to Anhui Jinding Mining Co., Ltd.  
Aug 31, 2020 20:48 HKT/SGT
FILMART Online attracts 7,000 international buyers  
Aug 31, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
The Second "Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards" Receive Overwhelming Response - Attracts Over 70 Student Teams  
Aug 31, 2020 16:38 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens New Headquarter Showroom "MI-Playground" on September 1, 2020  
Aug 31, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Concludes Share Transfer Agreement Concerning the Mobile Phone Retail Store Business  
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Honda to Begin Demonstration Testing of a Mobile Power Generation/Output System to Deliver a Secure Supply of Electricity in Times of Disaster  
Aug 31, 2020 15:06 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Obtains License to Process Industrial Waste, Aiming to Promote Plastic Chemical Recycling  
Aug 31, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Launches Staking for QTUM  
Aug 31, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Delivers Resilient 2020 Interim Results   
Aug 31, 2020 12:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Emerge 2020 Martech Summit
5  -  6   September
Online
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia 2020
29  September -  1   October
Virtual
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       