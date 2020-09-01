Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 09:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu to Reimagine the Future at Fujitsu ActivateNow 2020 Global Digital Experience

TOKYO, Sept 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu ActivateNow, the company's new flagship event delivered as a digital experience, takes place on October 14 and 15, 2020. Fujitsu ActivateNow has a new format to deliver the high-quality speakers and content for which Fujitsu events are renowned. The program is designed to meet businesses' evolving needs and expectations for digital transformation and innovation.



Fujitsu believes that society's collective recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be driven by human-centric innovation, digital transformation and trust. Accordingly, the overarching theme of Fujitsu ActivateNow is 'Trust'.



Designed to enable businesses to explore how they can reimagine how they operate, the Fujitsu ActivateNow conference program is intended as a catalyst for businesses to take the next step on their digital transformation journeys. While this year has generated widespread uncertainty across business and society, Fujitsu believes there is a unique opportunity to build trust in a collective future.



Building on the popularity of the bi-annual Fujitsu Forum events in Tokyo, Japan, and Munich, Germany, the format of Fujitsu ActivateNow is refreshed to reflect changing demographics and diverse interests of Fujitsu's customer base. ActivateNow will continue to share information, insights and best practice from Fujitsu's senior leaders, technology experts, customers, partners and high-profile thought leaders. The virtual conference will also feature Fujitsu's trusted technologies, methodologies and expertise that will provide the building blocks for customers' new futures.



About Fujitsu Ltd



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



