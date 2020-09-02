Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 14:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA Acquires 100% of OM Wholesale in New Zealand
Compagnie Financiere Tradition ("Tradition") has today announced its acquisition of OM Wholesale Ltd ("OMW")

SINGAPORE, Sept 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition ("Tradition") has today announced its acquisition of OM Wholesale Ltd ("OMW"). OMW is New Zealand's only independent interbank broking business having been formed in a restructure preceding the sale of OM Financial Ltd to First NZ Capital Securities Ltd in 2018. The Wellington-based business of experienced foreign exchange and interest rate derivative brokers has been re-named Tradition Kiwi Brokers Limited.

Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity-related products. Represented in 30 countries, Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contact: Kenny Campbell
Email: [email protected]

Related Images
Tradition(TM) https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7381/62846_tradition1enhanced.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62846


Sept 2, 2020 14:38 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
Sept 2, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA Acquires 100% of OM Wholesale in New Zealand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       