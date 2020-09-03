Thursday, 3 September 2020, 04:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Greenbriar Capital Corp. Greenbriar Capital Corp Reports $2,771,759 or $0.12 per Share of Net Income in Q2 2020

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Sept 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has earned net income of $2,771,759 or $0.12 per share for the three (3) months ended June 30, 2020. The unaudited Financial Statements and the respective Management Discussion and Analysis are available for viewing at www.sedar.com.



About Greenbriar Capital Corp



Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. Greenbriar and its advisors have closed over $180 Billion in renewable energy projects since 2003.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director



The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.



