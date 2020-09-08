Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Launches Used Vehicle Online Store in Japan

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today the launch of its Toyota Used Vehicle Online Store, a service for customers to order used vehicles online in Japan. The service provides everything customers need to complete the purchase of a used vehicle online, from quotation through to contracting, for select used vehicles via Toyota dealers. The enhanced convenience for customers will make it possible to place orders anytime, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, without the hassle of visiting a dealership or store.

Vehicle delivery (collection at a dealer) is possible approximately two or three weeks after the registration paperwork is completed.

In recent years, e-commerce has been advancing for all kinds of products and services, and consumer lifestyles are changing to use these types of services. For automobiles, there is an increasing demand to be able to purchase cars at any time, especially by people who are too busy to visit a dealer during regular daytime operating hours. Now, with the spread of COVID-19, an increasing number of people are requesting a way to purchase a car without face-to-face negotiation. The service launched today is in response to these customer requests, making Toyota the first Japanese manufacturer to launch such a service in conjunction with its dealers, in an effort to resolve impediments to car purchasing.

In the future, Toyota will also launch a service for the online purchase of new vehicles, endeavoring to further enrich the car life of customers.

Toyota Used Vehicle Online Store: https://toyota-outlet.gazoo.com/


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

