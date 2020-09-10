Thursday, 10 September 2020, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AppsFlyer AppsFlyer Launches Xpend to Provide Marketers Accurate Cost Data at Scale in One Holistic Platform Xpend ties aggregate cost and attribution data together so marketers can quickly and effectively optimize marketing performance and accurately calculate their true ROI

SINGAPORE, Sept 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, today announced the launch of Xpend, the company's new cost aggregation product that supports complex schema and data mapping to help alleviate the pain points marketers face due to fragmented cost data. With the industry shifting towards a more aggregate way of measuring marketing efforts, the importance of having an accurate, complete, and actionable cost aggregation solution has become paramount. Xpend covers 100% of marketers' spend data from any source, and provides access to granular data enabling them to act fast on their spending goals, accurately optimize ad spend, and ultimately make smarter and more informed decisions.



"Over the past few years, we've worked with thousands of customers and partners measuring tens of billions of dollars in ad spend through our cost aggregation product. Everything we learned was used to create its next generation - Xpend," said Gal Brill, General Manager - ROI360, AppsFlyer. "We see this product as part of a holistic approach to help our advertisers and partners keep their marketing stack working seamlessly. "Providing aggregate cost data via APIs has become more important than ever before. Through years of experience working with performance marketers, we've built Xpend to solve the data aggregation and normalization challenges that marketers face today. AppsFlyer is well known for providing reliable and accurate attribution data; tying in cost is only a natural next step."



Marketers are familiar with the tedious setbacks associated with fragmented data such as manually entering in weekly spend reports for hundreds of channels and sources, pulling together endless spreadsheets, filling in missing gaps, and correcting wrong data. As marketers strive to keep up with growing scale and data complexity, Xpend allows them to access all of their data in one innovative in-house solution to accurately optimize their marketing spend.



With industry updates focused around privacy and security ahead, using cost data tied to attribution links alone may no longer be considered a reliable solution on its own. This is why combining privacy centric attribution with aggregating cost data directly through API integrations with partner networks is a critical solution for marketers.



"At the core of our customer-centric strategy is keeping our ear to the ground: listening and responding to the industry's pulse. We should know what marketers want and need before they even realize it," said Ronen Mense, APAC President & Managing Director, AppsFlyer.



The exponential expansion of data, coupled with the challenge of managing thousands of channels and networks, has become the number 1 pain point for every marketer. On top of this, the inclusion of currencies has also created an expensive and wasteful problem of information overload. From that point on, we knew we had to develop an industry-first solution.



With Xpend, all of these data points are being pulled into one place, seamlessly housing attribution and cost under one control center. This latest AppsFlyer product offering delivers an accurate, mobile-first compatible, and fully optimized cross-channel experience."



Xpend provides marketers a comprehensive way to access all cost data and streamline it into an ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process, which aligns various schema of data into a single model that makes the data easy to aggregate, analyze, and optimize. Additionally, Xpend is integrated with 60+ APIs, including Facebook, Google, AppLovin, and recently added Twitter & Tencent Marketing Solutions.



For more information on Xpend, please visit https://www.appsflyer.com/cost-aggregation/.



AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 7,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.



