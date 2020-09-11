Friday, 11 September 2020, 09:41 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

TOKYO, Sept 11, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a series of abstracts will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 from September 19 to 21, 2020. The abstracts highlight updates regarding Eisai's in-house discovered LENVIMA (lenvatinib mesylate, the orally available kinase inhibitor, "lenvatinib"), Halaven (eribulin mesylate, halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, "eribulin") and its liposomal formulation.



There will be two oral presentations regarding the combination therapy of lenvatinib and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada)'s anti-PD-1 antibody, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Both of these presentations have been selected as Late-Breaking Abstracts. The interim results of the phase 2 study (LEAP-004) in advanced melanoma which had been treated with an anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 antibody (Abstract No: LBA44), as well as the interim results of the basket-type phase 2 study (LEAP-005) for 6 types (triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, and biliary tract cancer) of previously treated, advanced solid tumors (Abstract No: LBA41) will be presented.



There will also be an e-poster presentation (Abstract No: 346P) on the expansion cohort of HER2-negative breast cancer in a phase 1 study evaluating the eribulin liposomal formulation (E7389-LF) which aims to realize the efficient delivery to tumors.



In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib.



Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.



This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.





About Eisai



Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.



For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com



