Friday, 11 September 2020, 17:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020 Goes Virtual The technology event of the year for SMEs and accounting firms in Asia goes virtual

SINGAPORE, Sept 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020 will run virtually this year at the end of a year of unprecedented disruption. While digital technology has been revolutionising accounting, financial and HR management for many years across Asia, the need for businesses of all sizes to adopt technology and digitise has never been more urgent.







The show, returning for its third year, will look different. It will continue to bring together the latest technology and solutions, the experts, the SMEs, the enterprises, and the accountancy practices. The difference? This year the show will run as a 100% online virtual event to ensure that the accounting and finance community can continue to come together, network, learn from one another and identify solutions to help their business now and for the future.



Attendees will gather virtually, from the comfort of their desks, joining from across the Asia for two days of discovery and learning.



The virtual exhibition hall will feature a wide range of companies, from market leaders through to the latest start-ups showcasing products and services designed to help SMEs, enterprises and accounting firms alike to transform their accounting, financial management, and business processes.



Xero returns once again as the Show's Title Sponsor and will be joined by a range of its app partners, who will present fully integrated solutions in the Xero Connected App Partners Pavilion. Xero and its app partners will also be joined by international giants such as Intuit QuickBooks, DocuSign, Western Union, and Kaplan as well as innovative Asian companies such as Osome, HReasily and Zave.



The exhibition will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to discover and review a wide range of accounting software platforms, ERP solutions, document management systems, payments solutions, payroll software, practice management tools, analytics and reporting technologies and much more.



In addition to the exhibition hall, you will also have the chance to view a wide range of on-demand Tech Demos in our Tech Showcase so that you can compare and review different solutions designed to help digitalize and streamline your business, without leaving your desk or picking up the phone!



Show visitors will not only have access to the virtual exhibition, they will also have the chance to build their own conference agenda from five channels of educational, practical and expert-led content running throughout the two days:



- Digital Innovation

- Accounting Tech: Adopt

- Accounting Tech: Connect & Grow

- Digital Practice

- Cash & Treasury



You will be in fantastic company. With over 4,000 accountants and finance professionals set to attend the show you will be able to connect with other attendees and even set up one-to-one virtual calls, right in the platform, to make business connections, share experiences and learn about the latest solutions available to help your business.



Details of the 2-day Virtual Show are follows:



Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020

Free Admission

3-4 November 2020

Virtual Conference

https://bit.ly/2Fj3NHs



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. Our events attract 1,000-10,000 attendees, in 2020 total attendance across all shows will be in excess of 70,000.



For more information, please contact:

Cindy Thongson

Marketing Executive

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Tel: (65) 6322 2710

Email: [email protected]





Sept 11, 2020 17:22 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily Finance, ASEAN

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. Nov 5, 2019 08:00 HKT/SGT 1,500 Energy Experts Gather in Bangkok in November to Secure Thailand's Energy Future May 8, 2019 07:50 HKT/SGT Securing the Future of Philippine Energy More news >> News Alerts