TOKYO, Sept 11, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - After the fast and smooth stages of Rally Estonia, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team faces a very different test on the rough and rocky roads of Rally Turkey for the next round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship on September 18-20. After a podium finish when the WRC season restarted in Estonia last week, Sebastien Ogier continues to lead the drivers' standings ahead of his team-mate Elfyn Evans with Kalle Rovanpera in fourth, while Toyota remain at the top of the manufacturers' championship.







Based in the coastal resort of Marmaris, Rally Turkey features some of the toughest terrain in the WRC, with the rocky gravel surface and high temperatures combining to create demanding conditions for the cars. The relatively slow average speeds can add to the complexities, reducing the airflow available to cool the engines, transmissions and brakes.



This year's Rally Turkey begins on Friday evening (following shakedown in the morning) with the Icmeler and Gokce tests. That is followed on Saturday by a full loop of three stages to the west of Marmaris, repeated following midday service. Sunday features the longest stage of the rally - the 38.15-kilometre Cetibeli - plus the shorter Marmaris test, both run for a second time after a final service break.



