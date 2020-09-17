Thursday, 17 September 2020, 08:59 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Sept 17, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has established a new pharmaceutical sales subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam (Vietnam), which will be named Eisai Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Eisai Vietnam). Eisai Vietnam is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eisai.



The pharmaceutical market in Vietnam is surpassed in size only by those of Thailand and the Philippines within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the market size reaching 4,199 million USD in 20191. The compound annual growth rate of the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market from 2014 to 2019 was +10.6%(1), and it is expected that this market rate will continue to grow in the double digits. In 1992, Eisai (Thailand) Marketing Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical sales subsidiary of Eisai, started business in Vietnam through a local agency. Eisai opened a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in 1995, and mainly markets the proton-pump inhibitor Pariet, muscle relaxant Myonal, peripheral neuropathy treatment Methycobal, and others.



In addition, regarding its global products in Vietnam, Eisai recently launched its antiepileptic drug Fycompa in October 2019, and obtained marketing approval for the anti-cancer agent Lenvima in June 2020. Eisai has also filed for regulatory approval for the in-house developed anti-cancer agent Halaven.



With the establishment of Eisai Vietnam, Eisai aims to enhance its own drug sales system in Vietnam, deliver innovative new drugs to more patients in Vietnam, and contribute to improving the benefits of patients and their families.



Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.



