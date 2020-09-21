Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, September 21, 2020
Sunday, 20 September 2020, 13:13 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Chemical:Has developed new electrolyte for Tesla. The solvents and solute are supplied from Shida Shenghua

HONG KONG, Sept 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - A Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHY) technical expert revealed that the important innovations of Tesla's new battery are the positive and negative electrodes and the new electrolyte. Mitsubishi Chemical has perfectly matched the electrolyte technology for the new battery. This electrolyte mainly uses new solutes and functional additives, which can greatly improve battery performance. The technical expert said that the solvent in the new electrolyte is still supplied by the Chinese company Shida Shenghua, and the amount of DMC in the solvent will be greatly increased. Beginning in 2017, Mitsubishi and Shida Shenghua have jointly developed a new type of solute. This product will soon be mass-produced, which can effectively increase battery cycle times and energy density.



Sept 20, 2020 13:13 HKT/SGT
