Kidsland Unveils Innovative Trendy and Collectible Toy Platform kkplus Records Sales of HK$400,000 The First Weekend Plans to Build Online Infrastructure to Create Highly Integrated O2O Omnichannel Platform

HONG KONG, Sept 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or "the Group"; stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer and distributor in China, is pleased to unveil its innovative trendy and collectible toy platform kkplus at Langham Place, Hong Kong on 18 September. It offers differentiated product range and art museum-like shopping experience, marking another important milestone for the Group's continuous strategic upgrade. In near future, the Group plans to build online infrastructure, to create a highly integrated O2O omnichannel platform and expand kkplus' footprint to Greater China.



kkplus store layout and some of the popular products



A multi-brand trendy and collectible toy platform, kkplus not only offers products of local brands, but also works with global brands from overseas including the US and Singapore. Its products include some hot IP items worldwide, such as Tom & Jerry, SpongeBob and Street Fighter. The opening of kkplus brings Kidsland into the rapidly growing trendy and collectible toy market and creates a new driver for its business development.



kkplus recorded satisfactory sales of HK$400,000 the first weekend. During the period, the highest-spending customer spent HK$50,000. Also, the top three spending customers, as well as 50% of kkplus' revenue came from members of LEGO Certified Stores, revealing undiscovered spending potential among the Group's members. The Group will continue to deepen the shopping experience of its members and provide more choices. Moreover, Kidsland has made good use of social media promotion strategies to stimulate potential customers, recording satisfactory traffic and number of enquiries on kkplus' social media platforms, of which, the Instagram filters tailor-made for kkplus were shown 220,000 times in two weeks. Besides Hong Kong, enquiries on product details also came from other cities in Asia, and even countries like the U.S., Poland and Norway, providing targeted information for constructing of its cross-regional membership and communication platform. The experience gained in the opening phase of kkplus is the cornerstone and first step in Kidsland's plans of building the necessary online infrastructure to create a highly integrated O2O omnichannel platform to support kkplus and the Group's future growth.



Apart from selling different trendy and collectible toys, kkplus also organises exhibitions. As a celebration for its opening, kkplus collaborated with a local toy brand, Soap Studio, to present the first exhibition, featuring Warner's classic cartoon figures Tom & Jerry and attracted many customers. The Group also designed a set of 20 Tom & Jerry cards and an opening special mooncake set, to be given to customers who spend over specific amounts.



Mr Lee Ching Yiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kidsland, said, "'kkplus' is our latest strategic move to target the high growth trendy and collectible toy market in the Greater China region. Amid a challenging operating environment, the Group has to innovate continuously in response to the ever-changing consumer preference. We hope to introduce trendy and collectible toys worldwide to our customers through this platform, and expand the market through the offering of unique shopping experience. We also want to promote Hong Kong's toy culture by collaborating and interacting with different local and global brands. 'kkplus' opens its first store at Langham Place, as it can create synergies with the Group's LEGO Certified Store there, bringing traffic to each other and boosting business development. It is encouraging to see the excellent results soon after its opening, strongly boosting our confidence in the Group's strategic upgrade initiatives in the future."



About Kidsland International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2122)

Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or "the Group") is engaged in retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and infant products in China. As the largest toy retailer in China, it has near 20 years of industry experience. The Group owns the most comprehensive online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its self-operated offline retail system includes "Kidsland Toy Store", "LEGO Certified Store", "FAO Schwarz" flagship store and kkplus.



