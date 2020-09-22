Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Monday, 21 September 2020, 21:10 HKT/SGT
Source: Trinity Limited
Trinity Entered into New Global Licensing Arrangements with Aquascutum

HONG KONG, Sept 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Trinity Limited ("Trinity" or the "Group", stock code: 891), a leading fashion retailer and owner of premium global brands, proudly announced the completion of licensing agreements with Aquascutum. Under the terms of the 3-year agreements with option to renew every 3 years at Trinity's discretion, Aquascutum has granted Trinity exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute its products in Greater China and appointed Trinity as its exclusive licensing agent to manage its global licensing business.

"Trinity is pleased to enter into a new global licensing arrangement with Aquascutum" said Sun Weiying, the Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "Aquascutum is a luxurious heritage brand originated in Britain with a long history and a strong brand image globally. The Group sees good business potentials in developing products bearing the "Aquascutum" brand. Licensing the use of the "Aquascutum" trademarks in Greater China as well as acting as the brand's exclusive agent globally is a logical strategic move to expand the Group's brand portfolio and can help improve the Group's revenue and income."

About Trinity Limited (Stock Code: 891)
Trinity Limited, a publicly-listed company on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and a subsidiary of the privately held Beijing Ruyi Fashion Investment Holding Company Limited, is one of the leading retailers and owners of premium brands serving Greater China and Europe, as well as licensing its wholly-owned brands globally. The Group manages four international brands, namely Cerruti 1881, Gieves & Hawkes and Kent & Curwen, which are self-owned, and D'URBAN, which it operates under a long-term license in Greater China.
Sept 21, 2020 21:10 HKT/SGT
