Source: Software AG New independent analyst report shows increased importance of API and microservices strategies Software AG receives highest score in the "Current Offering" category, named a Leader for its webMethods API Management platform

SINGAPORE, Sept 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the Forrester report: "Good API strategy and design are a key foundation for digital transformation. By opening access to digital business capabilities, APIs drive agility to optimise customer experiences, create dynamic digital ecosystems, achieve operational excellence, and build platform business models. With cloud-native architectures gaining momentum, API management vendors have been investing in features for combined microservices-plus-APIs implementations."



The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 report is a timely reminder of the importance of both APIs and microservices in helping businesses meet today's extreme challenges. APIs and microservices are not only fundamental to rapidly adopting digital business models but are the key drivers to IT-based innovation.



Software AG is successfully helping companies to accelerate and succeed with their API initiatives with its webMethods API Management platform. It allows customers to rapidly develop and deploy APIs and cloud-native microservices providing the speed, scalability and flexibility fundamental to digital business models e.g. addressing tens of millions of mobile, or even locked-down, customers and users. These cloud-hosted microservices-based applications provide the reliability and the scalability which ensures that customers receive the highest service quality, maintaining and building loyalty in today's disrupted and volatile markets.



In addition, Software AG's webMethods API Management platform automatically exposes all microservices as APIs providing total API governance and management. "Overall, the solution is flexible enough to support a wide range of API strategies, especially for customers that are ready for the strong governance and discipline necessary to ensure strategic success of one's API program," noted the Forrester report.



According to Dr Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer at Software AG: "It is all about the business outcomes that drive the adoption of API Management and microservices frameworks. The speed of innovation and the agility of transformation programs will distinguish the successful ways out of the crisis. Software AG's approach of de-coupling gateways from an API portal and the introduction of AppMesh to close the semantic gap between applications and modern infrastructure environments are the key ingredients in delivering differentiated value into core business processes".



Software AG focuses on preserving freedom of customer choice. The Forrester Wave™ reported that: "With the elements of its solution architected as independent-but-integrated products, Software AG's customers can adopt its solution via different paths. For example, its portal supports gateways from other vendors, and its Engage module adds on very useful capabilities for API hackathons and beta programs. As a buyer's API program maturity grows, it can add formal lifecycle management with CentraSite, which provides a strong foundation for disciplined API programs."



Software AG was evaluated among 15 software vendors on 26 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Forrester Wave™ shows Software AG with the top score in the current offering category and among the highest scores in the strategy category, and stated that "The firm's vision and future investments encompass key business and technical aspects of API value and technology features, including extended ecosystems, API product management, multi-cloud environments, and edge computing."



As industries across the Asia Pacific region reel from the economic turmoil brought about by COVID-19, the role of APIs will become even more pronounced, given the need for accelerated innovation speed and digital transformation.



"As more organisations in the region embrace the API-driven economy, Software AG is even more committed towards developing innovative solutions that help fuel success in API implementation and consumer engagement. We will continue to focus on developing our API management offerings to ensure that our clients have the agility, speed and strengthened capabilities to thrive in a highly digitalised world," said Anneliese Schulz, President for Asia Pacific & Japan, Software AG.



A complimentary copy of the The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions can be downloaded here. https://tinyurl.com/yxobrk5h



The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 is authored by Randy Heffner with Christopher Mines, Abigail Livingston, and Kara Hartig.



About Software AG



Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so businesses can pioneer differentiating business models. Software AG gives customers the freedom to connect and integrate any technology - from app to edge. It helps free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling businesses to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. Learn more about Software AG at www.softwareag.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



