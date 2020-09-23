Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Epazz, Inc. Epazz DeskFlex Room Booking Software Is Receiving Increased Demand From Universities and Colleges Struggling to Reopen After COVID-19 Lockdowns DeskFlex Course Scheduling Software for universities receives more requests from schools, colleges and universities to reopen safely amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL, Sept 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of cloud-based business solutions, announced today that DeskFlex room booking software for universities is receiving a growing number of requests from schools, colleges and universities that are struggling to reopen their campuses after COVID-19 lockdowns.



Many educational institutions are seeking tools and technologies to help manage social distancing and contact tracing in order to go back to school. DeskFlex's room booking software has anti-COVID features that help secure schools, colleges and universities as they continue to open this fall. DeskFlex room scheduling tools provide thermal scanner features, mask detection and interactive TV screens placed at entranceways to monitor students, faculty and school employees when entering the premises.



DeskFlex room booking software continuously improves its complementary hardware devices, including the FlexCube QR code scanner, contactless conference room display screens, Bluetooth beacons and lobby kiosks.



According to the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), there must be a better contact tracing process, better testing and personal protective equipment before schools can reopen safely. DeskFlex room reservation software has COVID-compliant features, including a contact tracing tool, mask detection, thermal scanning and social distancing to help school administrators monitor everyone entering school premises and track those who have possibly been contaminated.



Under Mayor Bill de Blasio's proposal in New York City, schools are reopening using a hybrid model, under which students will attend in-person classes only a few days in a week. The schools limit classroom capacity to 12 students to comply with social distancing recommendations from health experts and the CDC. DeskFlex will benefit from these recommendations because our software makes it possible for schools to maintain capacity limits for each classroom, social distancing protocols and anti-coronavirus measures.



According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are confident that DeskFlex classroom scheduling software can provide exceptional and insightful solutions to schools, colleges and universities for safeguarding their students, faculty and from the infection."



About DeskFlex.com



DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling and hot desking that helps office managers accommodate the needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration and conference room scheduling.



About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)



Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS(TM) v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.



