Source: Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners of the 6th IR Awards 2020 Xiaomi Corporation Is Crowned Overall Best IR Company (Large Cap)

HONG KONG, Sept 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA") today announced the winners of the 6th Investor Relations Awards 2020 (the "IR Awards" or the "Awards").







Now in its sixth consecutive year, the Awards has been recognising and honouring investor relations ("IR") excellence and best practices among Hong Kong-listed companies and IR professionals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's IR Awards Conference and Awards Presentation Ceremony was held online for the first time, where experts and professionals were invited to conduct discussions with regard to strategies, leading changes, effective processes and best practices of investor relations from different perspectives. HKIRA is particularly honoured to have Mr. Christopher HUI, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, HKSAR, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony.



The 6th IR Awards 2020 has gained strong support from listed companies and the investment sector. The number of participating companies increased to 168 compared to last year, reflecting higher market attention to investor relations. Just like previous years, the award winners were first nominated by the public and then selected by eligible voters from buy-side and sell-side investors via online polling. Over 670 investors took part in the voting for award winners this year. The active participation of the investment community also demonstrated the wide recognition that IR Awards enjoy in the industry.



With environment, social and governance becoming increasingly important factors that affect the strategies and operation of listed companies, the 6th IR Awards added "Best ESG (E), Best ESG (S)" and "Best ESG (G)" awards as well as the "Grand ESG Award" selected by the judging panel comprising representatives from the academic field, professional associations and investment community to honour companies demonstrating excellent in all 3 areas of ESG. Apart from the awards selected by public online voting and the judging panel, the new "My Favourite Listed Company" award was added this year to make the event more exciting, as all participants of the online conference were given a chance during the event to cast the vote for their favourite company among the winning list of companies this year.



Of all the award categories, "Overall Best IR Company" is the most prestigious since the judging panel makes their selection from the winners of all the award categories - honouring companies that have demonstrated exemplary and all-round excellence in investor relations. This year, the winners of Overall Best IR Company by company size - Large Cap, Mid Cap, and Small Cap - are Xiaomi Corporation (stock code: 1810); Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 0778); and Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (stock code: 0178) respectively.



Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed brought challenges to the preparation of HKIRA IR Awards this year, but thanks to the support and assistance of our partners including listed companies, IROs, advisors, regulators and sponsors, and the efforts of our team, the conference and award presentation ceremony managed to go off without a hitch via live broadcast. I really want to express my gratitude to the participation of various parties and their assistance provided during the preparation. We are glad to witness the growing recognition of IR profession in Hong Kong, as well as the enlarging scale and rising standards, making IR an essential part for the corporate governance of listed companies in Hong Kong."



She added, "Despite the uncertain situation of pandemic that forced us to postpone the event, HKIRA has maintained close communications with our members and industry since the initial outbreak in Hong Kong. In February, we announced the 'IR Guidance amid Coronavirus Outbreak', providing IROs with practical information and guidance, and also helping maintain communications with investors and stakeholders during the pandemic. Webinars were also held regularly, in which the industrial peers were invited to share how to overcome challenges brought by COVID-19, so as to maintain service quality of IR during pandemic through exchanging experience. Looking ahead, we will strive to maintain the excellent IR standards in Hong Kong, so as to reinforce Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre and capital market."



Winners of the 6th IR Awards include the following companies (in sequential order of tickers):

Tickers Company

0001 CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

0014 Hysan Development Company Limited

0016 Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

0017 New World Development Company Limited

0035 Far East Consortium International Limited

0135 Kunlun Energy Company Limited

0178 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

0291 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

0435 Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

0551 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited

0659 NWS Holdings Limited

0700 Tencent Holdings Limited

0763 ZTE Corporation

0778 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

0799 IGG Inc

0823 Link Real Estate Investment Trust

0832 Central China Real Estate Limited

0839 China Education Group Holdings Limited

0868 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

0887 Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited

0968 Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

1044 Hengan International Group Company Limited

1119 iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited

1200 Midland Holdings Limited

1205 CITIC Resources Holdings Limited

1361 361 Degrees International Limited

1368 Xtep International Holdings Limited

1383 Suncity Group Holdings Limited

1608 VPower Group International Holdings Limited

1756 Huali University Group Limited

1797 Koolearn Technology Holding Limited

1810 Xiaomi Corporation

1929 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

2103 Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

2199 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

2313 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited

2343 Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

2778 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

3331 Vinda International Holdings Limited

3998 Bosideng International Holdings Limited

6068 Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited

6158 Zhenro Properties Group Limited



For the complete list of winners, please visit: http://hkira.com/awards/ehall2020.php



Strategic Public Relations Group is once again proud to be the Official Public Relations Partner and Diamond Sponsor of HKIRA IR Awards 2020.



Judging Panel

- Professor Louis Cheng (Chairman of Judging Panel)

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University - Director, Centre for Economic Sustainability and Entrepreneurial Finance

- Mrs. Amy Donati

EDICO Holdings Limited - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

- Mr. William Fung

AMTD Group - Group Vice President

- Ms. Ashley Khoo, CFA, CPA

The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts - Director

- Mr. Bruno Lee

Hong Kong Investment Funds Association - Chairman

- Mr. Andrew Look

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director

- Ms. Victoria Mio, CFA, CPA (US), FRM

FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited - Director, Asia Equity Investment

- Ms. Helen Zee

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies - Vice Chairman



About HKIRA

Founded in 2008 with over 900 members mostly working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association in investor relations (IR), comprising IR practitioners and corporate officers, who are responsible for communications between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA is dedicated to advocating the setting of international standards in IR education, advancing the best IR practices and catering for the professional development needs of those who are interested in pursuing a professional career in IR. HKIRA's members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting and company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website http://www.hkira.com



About the IR Awards

Inaugurated in 2015, the Investor Relations Awards (IR Awards) celebrates excellence in the local IR industry through the annual presentation of awards to the many diverse professionals that make up the dynamic IR and finance industries in Hong Kong. HKIRA aims to initiate the IR Awards as the industry benchmark for high standard of excellence in IR by individuals and companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.



The Awards ceremony is a significant gathering of IR specialists and industry professionals that applauds and publicises the year's most outstanding achievements in the dynamic IR field in Hong Kong. For details of the Awards and online nominations, please visit http://www.hkira.com/awards.



