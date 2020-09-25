Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, September 25, 2020
Friday, 25 September 2020, 15:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power Expands Promotion of Proprietary Boiler Smart Inspection Service Package for Managing Power Generation Facilities
Maintenance Expertise Based on Over 100 Years of Experience

- This service package, part of the company's range of TOMONI digital solutions, is currently mainly used in pulp and paper plants in Japan
- Proposals will be expanded to worldwide petroleum and chemical industries and power providers

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a major subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, is broadening its digital and services businesses by expanding its Boiler Smart Inspection offering, part of the company's suite of TOMONI digital solutions. The service package, which enables easier planning and implementation of maintenance work at power generation facilities, will be introduced across more customers in the petroleum and chemical industries as well as power providers, both in Japan and overseas. The move is part of the company's drive to tap new customer categories as it works to become the world's leading energy solutions provider.


Image of Boiler Smart Inspection


Boiler Smart Inspection was developed to help customers increase operational efficiency. The solution supports optimal planning for periodic inspection and equipment maintenance; organizes and creates visualizations of past inspection records; improves the searchability of a wide range of maintenance-related materials; and provides training materials for new staff. It has proven especially effective in resolving labor shortages and skill transmission issues arising from the retirement of seasoned engineers and the influx of new employees.

Since its launch, the service package has been adopted mainly by domestic pulp and paper manufacturers. It is applicable to various boilers and fuel types, including chemical recovery boilers(1). Customers have responded well to the service package and have noted how it has helped to reduce their maintenance work, facilitated easier maintenance planning, aided onboarding, and promoted information sharing across teams.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will further enhance this service package through developments reflecting the customers' views(2). In addition to widening the range of serviceable installations, Boiler Smart Inspection will be expanded to support daily operational work, improve explanatory materials and promote information sharing between customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased demand for contactless solutions in power plants. Mitsubishi Power will further evolve its TOMONI offering to respond to these emerging market needs.

(1) Chemical recovery boilers use the "black liquor" waste generated during the pulp production process as fuel, recovers the chemicals needed during that process, and produces the steam needed in both plant processing and power generation. It is a core equipment supporting stable operation of pulp and paper plants.
(2) Mitsubishi Power has provided a variety of maintenance support services to customers, including remote monitoring and training at Steam Turbine Technical Training Center. For more information, please visit the following website.


