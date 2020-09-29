|
|Global Production in August recovered to around 93.3 percent compared to the previous year
|
Toyota City, Japan, Sept 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to August 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as follows:
August 2020
Sales Results
Toyota
- Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Production Results
Toyota
- Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Fifteenth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota
- Ninth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Ninth consecutive month of decrease
For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/36ed2Uf.
About Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Sept 29, 2020 13:36 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|