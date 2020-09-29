Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 13:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's Global Sales in August Recover to Approximately 90% Year-on-Year Sales Recovering at a Faster Pace than Expected Global Production in August recovered to around 93.3 percent compared to the previous year

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to August 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as follows:



August 2020



Sales Results



Toyota

- Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

- Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

- Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

- Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease



Production Results



Toyota

- Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

- Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

- Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

- Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

- Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

- Production outside of Japan: Fifteenth consecutive month of decrease



Exports Results



Toyota

- Ninth consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

- Ninth consecutive month of decrease



About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



