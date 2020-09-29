Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 16:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2020

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2020 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



Mazda's domestic production volume in August 2020 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in August 2020]



CX-5: 21,659 units (down 19.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 10,031 units (down 39.2%)

CX-9: 5,678 units (up 22.5%)



2. Overseas Production



Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2020 decreased 9.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in August 2020]

CX-30: 11,702 units

MAZDA3: 8,906 units (down 24.3% year on year)

CX-4: 7,330 units (up 184.1%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in August 2020 decreased 3.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.4% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.5% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.3% total market share (up 0.6 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in August 2020]

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,979 units (up 9.6% year on year)

CX-30: 1,901 units

MAZDA3: 1,655 units (down 58.7%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in August 2020 decreased 24.9% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.



[Exports of key models in August 2020]

CX-5: 17,784 units (down 34.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,703 units (down 28.2%)

CX-9: 5,764 units (up 20.1%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in August 2020 decreased 11.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in August 2020]

CX-5: 31,420 units (down 15.7% year on year)

MAZDA3: 19,502 units (down 29.8%)

CX-30: 15,931 units (up 3587.7%)



About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



