Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 16:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Denso DENSO's NaviBridge, a Smartphone Application Designed to Send Searched Locations from Phones to Car Navigation Systems, Compatible with Over 1,000 GPS

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that its smartphone application NaviBridge* is compatible with more than 1,000 car navigation systems.







Through NaviBridge, a user can share searched locations on their smartphone with car navigation systems through a single touch, delivering them quick and easy access to important directions and allowing them to focus on what matters most: the road ahead. It comes in iOS and Android versions; both are free.



DENSO began developing NaviBridge for its own car navigation systems in 2008 and, in 2012, started supplying it to car navigation developers. As of August 2020, NaviBridge is compatible with approximately 1,026 car navigation systems, 25 million of which are on roads today and available in 58 countries around the world.



Areas where NaviBride is provided On June 20, 2020, DENSO released NaviBridge's latest iteration, version 6.0, which features an updated and redesigned user interface, as well as the ability to share location information with other users. With this feature, users can easily share their favorite spots and travel destinations with friends.



DENSO will continue to make updates that reflect users' lifestyles and contribute to a comfortable mobility society through NaviBridge.



For more information on the application and download, visit https://www.navicon.com/navibridge/en/support



* In Japan, DENSO released this application with name of NaviCon.





About Denso



DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.



Sept 29, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT

Source: Denso

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

