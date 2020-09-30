Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 09:26 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China

TOKYO, Sept 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2020.

World Production

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 13th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2020 with sales of 7,158 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2020 with sales of 14,515 units. N-WGN was the industry's seventh best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2020 with sales of 5,853 units.

Exports from Japan

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Sept 30, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
