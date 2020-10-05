Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 5, 2020
Monday, 5 October 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Alaya Consulting Offers Sustainability Professional Certification Program Launched by GRI
Poll: over 80% said there is a lack of sustainability professional certification

HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Alaya Consulting, the leading facilitator of corporate sustainability, today announces that it has commenced accepting enrolments for the Professional Certification Program launched by Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") today. The firm is determined to help bridge the gap between the escalating demand for sustainability professionals and the lack of recognised qualifications in the ESG reporting industry. Participants completing the program and passing the GRI Certification Online Exam will receive the accreditation of GRI Certified Sustainability Professional.


Participants of Alaya's GRI Professional Certification Program will be able to tap resources which include networking activities, industry insights, members-only webinars, etc.


Tony Wong, Founder of Alaya Consulting and GRI Nominated Trainer, stated: "The tide of ESG has been turning. The Certification Program could not have come at a better time. In the poll we conducted during our recent webinar, over 80% of the participants said there is a lack of professional certification in the industry. As the GRI Certified Training Partner in both Hong Kong and China, we are excited to offer the Certification Program which is expected to help resolve the talent drought of qualified ESG reporting professionals, and boost the reporting standards of listed companies."

The full curriculum requires obtaining a total of 5 points, including 3 points from the GRI Standards Certified Training Course, and 1 point each from two courses, namely Sustainability Reporting Process and Integrating SDGs into Corporate Reporting. Obtaining the 5 required points is the prerequisite to enrol for the GRI Certification Online Exam which supersedes the previous GRI Standards Exam. The validity of the Certification Exam expires after one year, individuals can maintain their certification status by taking the minimum learning hours.

Alaya Consulting has become a GRI Certified Training Partner in Hong Kong since 2015 and a GRI Certified Online Training Partner in China since 2020. For the past 5 years, the firm has trained members of company boards of directors, institutional investors, sustainability practitioners, financial communications professionals, graduates who aim to pursue a career in sustainability, as well as other industry practitioners.

About Alaya Consulting

Alaya Consulting, with offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, is a specialist consultancy focusing on ESG disclosure, pre-assurance and GRI certified training. We are the organisers of the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards and the first ESG advisory in Asia to receive approval from SBTi for our carbon reduction target. Facing escalating demands for climate change disclosure, Alaya has formulated a suite of climate solutions for establishing governance structure, drawing strategy, aligning with TCFD recommendations, setting up science-based targets and offering energy reduction solutions. For details, please visit here. https://www.alayaconsulting.com.hk/climate-strategy-disclosure/

Media Contact:
Alaya Consulting Limited / Alaya Consulting (Shenzhen) Limited
Regina Tai / Mia She
Tel: +852 3990 0792 / +86 755 2376 6324
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]


Oct 5, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
China Biotech Services (8037.HK) cooperates with the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, China CDC for developing a new generation of Genetically Engineered Recombinant Vaccine  
Oct 5, 2020 21:30 HKT/SGT
Alaya Consulting Offers Sustainability Professional Certification Program Launched by GRI  
Oct 5, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Completes Renovation of Generating Facilities at Otake Geothermal Power Station  
Oct 5, 2020 17:56 HKT/SGT
DENSO Developed Factory-IoT Platform to Link 130 Factories  
Oct 5, 2020 15:42 HKT/SGT
Impact BioMedical to Begin Efficacy Testing Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Under New Wholly Owned Subsidiary Innate Immune, Inc.  
Oct 5, 2020 15:25 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Systems Stereo Camera with Nighttime Pedestrian Detection Adopted by Suzuki for their "Spacia" Series with Enhanced Safety Devices  
Oct 5, 2020 10:51 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Embarks on Full-Scale Launch of Ambitious DX Project "Fujitra" for Company-Wide Transformation  
Oct 5, 2020 09:11 HKT/SGT
NEC Acquires a Leading Swiss Financial Software Company, Avaloq  
Oct 5, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Poland's Largest Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System Commence Full-scale Technology Demonstration  
Oct 2, 2020 17:20 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Ready to Defend WRC Leadership in Sardinia  
Oct 2, 2020 16:09 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Virtual
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       