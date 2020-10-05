Monday, 5 October 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share: Alaya Consulting Offers Sustainability Professional Certification Program Launched by GRI Poll: over 80% said there is a lack of sustainability professional certification

HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Alaya Consulting, the leading facilitator of corporate sustainability, today announces that it has commenced accepting enrolments for the Professional Certification Program launched by Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") today. The firm is determined to help bridge the gap between the escalating demand for sustainability professionals and the lack of recognised qualifications in the ESG reporting industry. Participants completing the program and passing the GRI Certification Online Exam will receive the accreditation of GRI Certified Sustainability Professional.



Participants of Alaya's GRI Professional Certification Program will be able to tap resources which include networking activities, industry insights, members-only webinars, etc.



Tony Wong, Founder of Alaya Consulting and GRI Nominated Trainer, stated: "The tide of ESG has been turning. The Certification Program could not have come at a better time. In the poll we conducted during our recent webinar, over 80% of the participants said there is a lack of professional certification in the industry. As the GRI Certified Training Partner in both Hong Kong and China, we are excited to offer the Certification Program which is expected to help resolve the talent drought of qualified ESG reporting professionals, and boost the reporting standards of listed companies."



The full curriculum requires obtaining a total of 5 points, including 3 points from the GRI Standards Certified Training Course, and 1 point each from two courses, namely Sustainability Reporting Process and Integrating SDGs into Corporate Reporting. Obtaining the 5 required points is the prerequisite to enrol for the GRI Certification Online Exam which supersedes the previous GRI Standards Exam. The validity of the Certification Exam expires after one year, individuals can maintain their certification status by taking the minimum learning hours.



Alaya Consulting has become a GRI Certified Training Partner in Hong Kong since 2015 and a GRI Certified Online Training Partner in China since 2020. For the past 5 years, the firm has trained members of company boards of directors, institutional investors, sustainability practitioners, financial communications professionals, graduates who aim to pursue a career in sustainability, as well as other industry practitioners.



About Alaya Consulting



Alaya Consulting, with offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, is a specialist consultancy focusing on ESG disclosure, pre-assurance and GRI certified training. We are the organisers of the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards and the first ESG advisory in Asia to receive approval from SBTi for our carbon reduction target. Facing escalating demands for climate change disclosure, Alaya has formulated a suite of climate solutions for establishing governance structure, drawing strategy, aligning with TCFD recommendations, setting up science-based targets and offering energy reduction solutions. For details, please visit here. https://www.alayaconsulting.com.hk/climate-strategy-disclosure/



