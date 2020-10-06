Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota and Hino to Jointly Develop Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Truck for North America
Hydrogen-Powered Truck Will Offer Heavy-Duty Capability and Clean Emissions

PLANO, Texas, Oct 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - With the rapidly expanding interest in heavy-duty electric trucks, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Hino USA have agreed to jointly develop a Class 8 fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for the North American market.




The companies will leverage the newly developed Hino XL Series chassis with Toyota's proven fuel cell technology to deliver exceptional capability without harmful emissions. This collaboration expands upon the existing effort to develop a 25-ton FCET for the Japanese market which was announced earlier this year. The first demonstration vehicle is expected to arrive in the first half of 2021.

"A fuel cell powered version of the Hino XL Series is a win-win for both customers and the community. It will be quiet, smooth and powerful while emitting nothing but water," said Tak Yokoo, Senior Executive Engineer, Toyota Research and Development. "Toyota's twenty plus years of fuel cell technology combined with Hino's heavy-duty truck experience will create an innovative and capable product."

"Expanding upon our proud heritage of the Hino powertrain, Toyota Fuel Cell Technology offers our customers a commercially viable, extended range, zero emissions vehicle in the near term," said Glenn Ellis, Hino's Senior Vice President Customer Experience. "Hino shares a common focus with Toyota when it comes to durability, reliability, and innovation with the customer at the center of design which makes this collaboration a game changer."


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

