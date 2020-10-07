Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 09:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu, FANUC and NTT Communications Establish a Joint Venture to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited, FANUC CORPORATION, and NTT Communications Corporation today announced the establishment of DUCNET Co., Ltd. a new company that will offer a cloud service to support digital transformation (DX) first in the machine tool industry and subsequently in the broader manufacturing industry. DUCNET will open for business in November 2020.



Faced with increasing uncertainty caused by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as current trends such as Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0, manufacturers are urgently seeking ways to strengthen their global competitiveness and resilience. This has prompted new demands for digital technology that drives efficiencies in internal operations, creates new value, and improves service for customers while accelerating the development of a service-led business model.



To this end, in September 2019 the three companies announced Digital Utility Cloud, a services platform initiative for driving DX in the manufacturing industry, which paved the way for the commencement of this joint venture.



DUCNET will commence operations in November 2020, and is scheduled to start providing cloud services in April 2021. Going forward, DUCNET will contribute to further strengthening the manufacturing capabilities of companies that use Digital Utility Cloud with the aim of building an ecosystem in which each participating company, including machine manufacturers, machine users, trading companies, and IT vendors, can be a service provider and a service user.



Company Information



1. Company Name:

DUCNET Co., Ltd.



2. Representative:

Takayuki TANAKA (currently Senior Director of Strategy Planning Division, COLMINA Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited)



3. Capital:

250 million yen (Shareholders: Fujitsu 40%, FANUC 30%, NTT Com 30%)



4. Establishment:

Scheduled for November 2020



5. Start of business:

Scheduled for November 2020



6. Location:

Ota Ward, Tokyo



7. Main business area:

- Provides secure and safe cloud platform to support digital transformation of participating companies

- Collaborative shared services business including maintenance and communication tools

- E-commerce business that supports digital businesses of participating companies and matching between providers and users



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



About FANUC



FANUC has consistently pursued the automation of factories since 1956, when it succeeded in the development of NCs and SERVO mechanism for the first time in the Japanese private sector.



FANUC's business is comprised of the three pillars of FA, ROBOT and ROBOMACHINE. The FA business encompasses basic technologies, consisting of NCs (numerical controls), servos and lasers, which are also applied to the ROBOT and ROBOMACHINE businesses. In addition, FANUC has expanded into the IoT business with its open platform, "FIELD system."

FANUC also offers service, with a policy for not terminating support of FANUC products as long as they are used by customers. Through such activities, FANUC contributes to the development of manufacturing industries in Japan and overseas, by promoting automation and efficiency in customers' factories.



About NTT Communications



NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 450,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.



