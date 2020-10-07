Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited
Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited Announces Transfer of Listing from GEM to the Main Board of HKEX

HONG KONG, Oct 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited ("Tak Lee" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2102), a leading earthmoving equipment sales and leasing service provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") has granted the approval for the Company's transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board. Tak Lee has commenced its trading on the Main Board on 6 October 2020 (today) under the new stock code 2102. The last trading day of the Company's shares under its original stock code 8142 on GEM was 5 October 2020.


Tak Lee provides BELL articulated dump trucks (left) and HITACHI excavators (right)


The price of Tak Lee's shares has performed well on the first trading day on Main Board today, closing at HK$0.295, 5.36% higher than yesterday.

About Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited (stock code: 2102)

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited is one of the leading heavy equipment sales and leasing service providers in Hong Kong, serving customers by providing quality heavy equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, bulldozers, lifting cranes, hydraulic breakers and various other heavy equipment. Among all the dealerships and distributorships granted, Tak Lee is the sole dealer of HITACHI brand (Japanese brand) of heavy equipment in Hong Kong and Macau, as well as a distributor of heavy equipment of BELL (South African brand) and LaBounty (USA brand) in Hong Kong and an exclusive dealer of heavy vehicles of Ammann (Swiss brand) in both Hong Kong and Macau. In 2016, Tak Lee started and engaged an Italy-based manufacturer to design and manufacture its own TLMC brand earthmoving equipment to provide more quality heavy equipment for its customers to choose from.


Oct 7, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
