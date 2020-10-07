Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Office of Terence Loh
Terence Loh and Nelson Loh, Co-Founders of Novena Global Healthcare, Announce Legal Separation of Business Interests

SINGAPORE, Oct 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Mr Terence Loh and Mr Nelson Loh, directors and co-founders of the Novena Global Healthcare group of companies, have entered into an agreement to legally separate all their businesses interests, Mr Terence Loh announced today.


Terence Loh, Co-founder of Novena Global Healthcare Group


Under a Separation Agreement entered into between the two cousins and former business partners on 6 October 2020,

1. Terence Loh will transfer all the shares he owns in Singapore-registered Bellagraph Nova Pte. Ltd. ("BNG (SG)") to Nelson Loh for one Singapore dollar (S$1). Thereafter, Terence Loh will resign as director of BNG (SG).
2. Nelson Loh will transfer all shares he owns in three corporate entities to Terence Loh for one Singapore dollar (S$1). Thereafter, Nelson Loh will resign as director of these three entities, namely:
- Singapore-registered Dorr Global Healthcare International Pte. Ltd.;
- Singapore-registered Rock Star Advisors Pte. Ltd.; and
- Cayman Islands-registered Novena Global Healthcare Group and all subsidiaries.

Terence Loh and Nelson Loh have agreed to complete the share transfers and resignations of directorships by 5 November 2020, provided that there are no unforeseeable difficulties. Both parties will entire into a written agreement if an extension is required.

The Separation Agreement follows recent media coverage surrounding the two former business partners, as well as police investigations into complaints by auditors Ernst & Young of forgery of financial statements.

Under the agreement, should Terence Loh discover after 6 October 2020 that he is jointly a shareholder and/or director of any other company other than the four entities cited, both he and Nelson Loh will do all that is necessary to effect a termination of such shareholding and/or directorship.

With reference to media statements relating to proposed corporate actions of the Bellagraph Nova Group, the Separation Agreement cites Nelson Loh's acknowledgement that Terence Loh, though a Director in BNG (SG), was not involved in any business decisions within BNG (SG).

Ms Evangeline Shen, speaking on behalf of the "Bellagraph Nova Group", has been quoted by the international media earlier this month that the latter was still pursuing a takeover bid of the Newcastle United Football Club, which competes in the Premier League in the United Kingdom.

"Nelson acknowledges and agrees that although Terence is a director of BNG (SG), his views and approval as a director of BNG (SG) were not sought prior to Evangeline Shen commenting to the media that the Bellagraph Nova Group was still pursuing a takeover bid in relation to Newcastle United Football Club," the Separation Agreement stated.

Nelson Loh also "acknowledges and agrees that he remains liable on all guarantees that he executed despite the separation of interests" as set out in the Separation Agreement.

Terence Loh commented: "This is a mutually agreed and legally binding document which clearly separates the business interests that Nelson and I have been involved in since 2008. We have gone through many challenges together and the time has come now for each of us to chart our separate careers and pursuits."

"This agreement provides clarity for me to resolve legal and corporate issues of the businesses transferred to me. In relation to the alleged forgery of the accounts of Novena Global Healthcare Group, I unequivocally state that I was not involved in the forgery. I have remained in Singapore and continue to be available to assist the Commercial Affairs Department ("CAD"). I do not wish to comment on the press release issued earlier today by the Bellagraph Nova Group. My focus is to do my best to preserve and enhance value for stakeholders in the corporate entities for which I am a director. The role that others have played in the current difficulties will become, in due course, clear," Terence Loh added.

Media Relations Contact:
WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd
Whatsapp (text only): +65 9748 0688
Email: [email protected]


Oct 7, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Terence Loh and Nelson Loh, Co-Founders of Novena Global Healthcare, Announce Legal Separation of Business Interests  
Oct 7, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives IEEE Milestone for QR Code  
Oct 7, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited Announces Transfer of Listing from GEM to the Main Board of HKEX  
Oct 7, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, FANUC and NTT Communications Establish a Joint Venture to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Manufacturing  
Oct 7, 2020 09:31 HKT/SGT
NEC and NEC X Announce First Graduate from Corporate Accelerator Program  
Oct 6, 2020 18:06 HKT/SGT
6th Annual POWER WEEK ASIA Is Going Digital  
Oct 6, 2020 16:55 HKT/SGT
Transgene, NEC and BostonGene Announce Strategic Collaboration for Two Ongoing Clinical Trials for Patients with Ovarian and Head & Neck Cancers  
Oct 6, 2020 16:08 HKT/SGT
eCommerce Expo Asia to announce Premium Retail Executive Summit in March 2021  
Oct 6, 2020 14:02 HKT/SGT
JR East, Hitachi and Toyota to Develop Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Railway Vehicles Powered by Hydrogen  
Oct 6, 2020 13:29 HKT/SGT
Moonstake's total staking asset hits $50Million - Successfully achieved in two months from the start of full-scale service  
Oct 6, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Virtual
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Virtual
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       