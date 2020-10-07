Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Source: Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
Hitachi Automotive Systems Has New Automated Parking Brake
New system especially suited for pickups, SUVs and light commercial vehicles

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is introducing a new heavy-duty automated parking brake (APB HD) especially designed for pickup trucks, vans, SUVs and light commercial vehicles.




Developed by the company's Brake Business Unit in Europe, the new brake system already has gone into production in North America and Europe. Several Hitachi Automotive Systems customers have introduced the new brake system on new vehicles in September in Europe and October in North America. The brake system will go into production in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.
Automated parking brakes account for more than 25 percent of the global market for parking brakes and their popularity continues to grow. With its acquisition last year of Chassis Brakes International, Hitachi Automotive Systems is now the third largest supplier of automated parking brakes worldwide based on the company's analysis of the market.

The new brake system is suited for a variety of pickup trucks, vans, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating at or below 3.5 tons. It offers a considerable weight advantage compared to other systems, such as electric Drum-in-Hat where it can save 6.6 pounds (3 kg) or more.

"Our new system benefits from the latest developments in APB safety and system management and extends the use of this technology to a much broader range of vehicles," said Bernd Schemer, head of the Brake Business Unit at Hitachi Automotive Systems.

Schemer noted that in addition to weight savings Hitachi's automated parking brakes also provide automakers with a variety of other advantages such as improved safety, robustness and autonomous driving functions, including automated valet parking (AVP).Hitachi APBs also are optimized for future e-mobility noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) requirements.

About Hitachi Automotive Systems Brake Business Unit

Hitachi Automotive Systems Brake Business Unit is one of the world's largest manufacturers of automotive braking solutions. Its products - disc brakes, drum brakes, electro-mechanical parking brakes and rotors - are dedicated to passenger cars, light commercial and two-wheeler vehicles through original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distribution channels.
The Hitachi Automotive Systems Brake Business Unit has a global footprint with operations in Europe, Asia, South Africa, and North and South America. It employs more than 9,500 people at manufacturing facilities, engineering centers and sales offices in 17 countries.

About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and service of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including Powertrain Systems, Chassis Systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/


