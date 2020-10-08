Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday, 8 October 2020, 03:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Triller
Triller to Offer Live Streaming Starting on October 12th
- Triller Already Has Millions in Pre-Donated Backlog For Influencer
- Triller Go Live Pays Three Times More Than TikTok Go Live Feature
- Creators and Influencers to receive 3x what they receive on TIKTOK and 10 influencers to receive $50,000 donations directly from Triller each

LOS ANGELES, CA., Oct 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Beginning on October 12th, 2020, Triller users will have the ability to livestream content, further expanding Triller's capabilities as the social platform's user-base grows. This new feature will offer creators a new way to monetize their content.

With a paywall feature and donate now, creators will be able to go live at any time opening up additional monetization routes.

"We always want to put our artists first. Go live was one of the first things our influencers wanted. In response, we designed a program that is the best and most sophisticated go live technology there is. This will be game-changing for influencers," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Chief Triller Officer and Executive Chair. "We find it disturbing that TikTok takes such a big share of the artists work," he continued.

While other social platforms do give creators the opportunity to monetize their live-streams, a majority of the money raised often goes to the platform itself. Triller, however, continues to be an artist-first application. With the well-being of creators being at the core of its business model, Triller will make sure that 70% of all money raised during live streams goes directly to the artist. Triller has also designated $5 million in 'go live' backlog that has been pre-purchased for influencers on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first 10 influencers who hit 100,000 concurrent viewers will each get 50K donations directly from the company. This is the first of many up and coming monetization programs for influencers. "We have already done internal tests, and if influencers use their IG and other social to encourage their followers to join their go live, this is a relatively easy metric for them to hit," said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller.

"This generation has a huge appetite for live-streamed content, as we see how live-streamed events across social platforms have accumulated millions of viewers simultaneously. We want our users to know that we continue to update our app and add new features based on what we know will improve the experience for them based on their feedback," continued Bobby Sarnevesht.

This latest development is the final integration of Halogen Networks into the platform, which Triller acquired this June with the intention of giving Triller users the opportunity to watch live events, including sports, musical acts, and more.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button, you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE: Triller


Oct 8, 2020 03:30 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Enterprise IT, Wireless & Mobility, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Triller to Offer Live Streaming Starting on October 12th  
Oct 8, 2020 03:30 HKT/SGT
2016 Tang Prize Laureates Doudna and Charpentier Winners of 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry  
Oct 7, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Epazz DeskFlex Expands to Latin America; Mexico as the Pioneering Country to Adopt Multi-Language Desk Booking Software Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic  
Oct 7, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
HKIoD Voices Reservations about "Lead INED" but Affirms Room for Improving Effectiveness of INEDs  
Oct 7, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Systems Has New Automated Parking Brake  
Oct 7, 2020 15:23 HKT/SGT
Terence Loh and Nelson Loh, Co-Founders of Novena Global Healthcare, Announce Legal Separation of Business Interests  
Oct 7, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives IEEE Milestone for QR Code  
Oct 7, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited Announces Transfer of Listing from GEM to the Main Board of HKEX  
Oct 7, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, FANUC and NTT Communications Establish a Joint Venture to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Manufacturing  
Oct 7, 2020 09:31 HKT/SGT
NEC and NEC X Announce First Graduate from Corporate Accelerator Program  
Oct 6, 2020 18:06 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Virtual
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Virtual
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       