Source: Wintermar Offshore Marine Group
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Certified for ISO 45001:2018
Wintermar's Occupational Health and Safety Management System has attained the ISO 45001:2018 certification, demonstrating the group's continued commitment to quality services for clients.

JAKARTA, Oct 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On 8 October 2020, PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk (WINS:JK) received the certification of compliance with the new and improved ISO 45001:2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System. This milestone, achieved in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores the importance placed on employee and client health and safety. It also marks the continuing move towards risk-based thinking in the management system. The Company Integrated Management system is now certified for the upgraded ISO requirements in all three areas: Quality through ISO 9001:2015, Environment through ISO 14001:2015 and for Occupational Health and Safety through ISO 45001:2018.

Wintermar's actions during the pandemic

During the past months, the Company has worked to bring down the cost base, enforcing strict cost controls to improve efficiency. These measures help to offset some of the unexpected new costs related to COVID-19 testing, prevention and quarantining, which are new standard precautions to prioritise the health and safety of clients and personnel during the pandemic.

The initial downturn in oil prices in 2Q2020 caused some contract cancellation and postponement. However, the gradual recovery in oil and gas demand has signalled a return of oil price stability in recent weeks. There has been a pick-up offshore activity lately. Fleet utilization has recovered from the slump in 2Q2020 as the Company managed to secure some short-term work to mitigate some of the loss of work caused by the pandemic.

As at end of August 2020, the Company's Contracts on hand amounted to US$ 69.5 million.


About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group

Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real time by shore-based Vessel Teams.

Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.

Contact: 
Ms. Pek Swan Layanto, CFA
Investor Relations
PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk
Tel +62 21 530 5201 Ext 401
Email: [email protected]


