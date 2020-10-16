Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 16, 2020
Friday, 16 October 2020, 16:16 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Announces Completion of the Tender Offer for Shares in Keihin, Showa and Nissin

TOKYO, Oct 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - As announced in the press release issued on October 30, 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi"), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE: 7267, "Honda"), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. ("Hitachi Automotive Systems"), Keihin Corporation (TSE: 7251, "Keihin"), Showa Corporation (TSE: 7274, "Showa"), and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (TSE: 7230, "Nissin") entered into the basic contract regarding a management integration on October 30, 2019, to conduct the management integration through implementation of the absorption-type merger in which Hitachi Automotive Systems (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi) will be the surviving company, and Keihin, Showa and Nissin will be the disappearing companies after making Keihin, Showa and Nissin wholly-owned subsidiaries of Honda through tender offers targeting the common shares of Keihin, Showa and Nissin (collectively, the "Tender Offer").

Honda announced that the Tender Offer commenced on September 2, 2020, was completed on October 15, 2020. For the results thereof, please refer to "Notice regarding Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Keihin Corporation (Securities Code:7251)," "Notice regarding Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Showa Corporation (Securities Code: 7274) and Change in the Subsidiary" and "Notice regarding Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 7230)".

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.



Oct 16, 2020 16:16 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
