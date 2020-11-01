Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, November 1, 2020
Sunday, 1 November 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Bitterz
Bitterz: a Japanese crypto exchange launching today is giving away Bitcoin

TOKYO, Nov 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Today (November 1), on behalf of Bitterz LLC (Hinds Building, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines), we are pleased to announce that our global crypto exchange Bitterz in Japan will start to provide services to our customers in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

To celebrate the grand opening, we are currently offering $50 worth of bitcoins to all customers who open a new account (free of charge). We hope that you will enjoy the experience of trading with our Japanese crypto exchange with these bitcoins.

Bitterz Official Website
https://bitterz.com/refs/top/10458

[Main features of Bitterz]

1. A safe environment to continue trading
Bitterz is a completely Japanese crypto exchange, which is rare among global exchanges. We offer a trading environment suitable for accumulating wealth, with a leverage of 200 times at most, a zero-cut system, and a reliable support system.

2. All the developers are Japanese
Bitterz's system development team is all Japanese and was formerly a group of engineers from a large, privately held company.

3. MT5: a specialized tool in cryptocurrency
With the fast response of MT5, we have achieved a stress-free trading environment. You won't miss the trading timing even in the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market.

4. A highly secured trading environment
We have 24-hour-monitoring for dealing and security, a cold wallet to protect your holdings, and a two-step authentication system to prevent unauthorized logins, creating a highly secure trading environment.

Your cryptocurrency holdings are insured; with a multi-sig cold wallet, your holdings can only be transferred under multiple administrators' approval.

Most of your holdings will be managed in the cold wallet, as we plan to store several days of withdrawals in the hot wallet.

5. Reliable support system
We offer the fastest support in the industry with native staffs from China and Taiwan to provide you with a secure trading environment.

6. Demo account for trading experience
You can experience cryptocurrency trading in the same environment as real trading without using your own money. This is a great option for those who want a risk-free trading experience and who want to see how easy it is to use the tools in advance.

7. A reassuring zero-cut system
We have adopted a zero-cut system, where even in case of unexpected loss, there is no additional deposit in excess of your holdings, so you can trade proactively without worries.

8. Withdrawal (transfer) fees are practically free forever
There are many exchanges that don't charge a withdrawal (transfer) fee, but most of them require you to pay a mining fee. Of course, we will never charge you a fee for withdrawal.

In addition, in order not to burden our clients with mining fees, we pay back you with MT5 bonus credit, which makes withdrawal (transfer) fees practically free.

9. Enrichment of campaigns
We aim to provide some kind of campaign at all times throughout the year.

Now, to celebrate the grand opening, we are currently offering $50 worth of bitcoins to all customers who open a new account (free of charge). For more information, please visit the official website below.

Bitterz Official Website
https://bitterz.com/refs/top/10458

Inquiries
https://bitterz.com/cn/inquiries


Nov 1, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
