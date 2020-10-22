Thursday, 22 October 2020, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Epazz, Inc. Epazz DeskFlex Room Booking System Sees Demand Coming From Asia Pacific Region; Advances COVID-Compliant Software Suite For Specific Functionality Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software has COVID-compliant software features that secure the workplace for the flexible work set up amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL, Oct 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission critical provider of cloud-based workspace management software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex desk booking software is receiving demands coming from the Asia Pacific Region.



DeskFlex room booking system adds more software customers from local U.S. firms and companies in Europe and Latin America weekly. The rising demand for workspace management software is bringing more inquiries from global companies, including businesses in the Asia Pacific Region. DeskFlex is also considering extending its reach in Asia when demands continue to grow by hiring local account managers.



Asia Pacific employers were the first to manage the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the year, longer than many of their global counterparts. Recent survey findings showed that enhancing health safety and well-being is top of the employers' priority list to restore their employees' and businesses' stability. Furthermore, 3 in 5 employers in the Asia Pacific region developed strategies following the lifting of social distancing restrictions in many markets. Two-thirds of the companies expected their employees to return to the workplace through alternating shifts, reviewed their workplace safety protocols, and managed workspaces to maintain social distancing.



In another study in the workspace management software market, the survey reveals that due to the current global market scenario, the office space management market will grow by $1.11 billion starting from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of thirteen percent (13%) during the same forecast period. The expected market growth results from the rising need for optimized space planning, integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and increasing coworking startups following the Coronavirus pandemic.



DeskFlex's collection of COVID-compliant room booking software is continuously onboarding new clients since June and improves to meet different organizational needs. The developers have further refined the functionalities to address actual issues occurring in the workplace. Among the enhanced DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software include Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limit, and Social Distancing Policy. Using these advanced software features, you can choose specific parameters to add to your desk reservation process. For example, you can add your own company's social distancing policy in the survey.



In development, push-button software functions include importing multiple desks, event notification/broadcast buttons, invitation email, activity log, and DeskFlex printable screen. Continually improving DeskFlex's room booking system can resolve real-time user concerns and system issues.



DeskFlex's COVID-compliant software suite helps local and global companies secure their workplaces while organizing their teams as they return to the office amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



Epazz, Inc. CEO and Chairman, Dr. Shaun Passley said in an interview: "We are reaching more clients globally as the workplace transition happens worldwide. Different organizations need customized desk booking software. We are always improving our software solutions to provide our users with a more specialized, easy to navigate, and multifaceted software interface to meet their various organizational needs inside the workplace."



About DeskFlex.com



DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and workspace management software useful in booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers' time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.



About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)



Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS(TM) v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.



