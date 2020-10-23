Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 23, 2020
Thursday, 22 October 2020, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bixin Ventures
Bixin Ventures Announces $100M Proprietary Capital Fund to Support Global Blockchain Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Oct 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bixin Ventures has launched a $100 million proprietary capital fund to support the global blockchain ecosystem and infrastructure necessary for the future of open finance through a permissionless and decentralized network.

Bixin Ventures participated as co-lead investor in a strategic round for O(1) Labs, the team incubating Mina Protocol, contributing US$ 2M to the raise, and has invested in projects including Microbit, xDai, Algorand, Nervos, Arweave, Conflux, Certik, and Marlin.

Earlier in 2020, Bixin Ventures announced a $66 million proprietary fund of funds enabling hedge funds and liquidity providers to strengthen the global liquidity framework in Bitcoin markets, with qualifying fund recipients satisfying fully denominated BTC criteria.

"One of our primary priorities is to help make the ecosystem truly global. Our investment team is working alongside the founders to provide guidance and expertise for growth in Asia," said Wang Xi, partner at Bixin Ventures.

Bixin mining operations are currently operating at 300 megawatt-hour capacity, boasting ~3,000 peta hash per second (PH/s) of computing power, which accounts for roughly 2% of the global Bitcoin network. Bixin Wallet has over 1 million retail users and has been one of the incumbent crypto wallets available in Asia.

Bixin has presence around the world with primary offices located in Hong Kong. Bixin aims to solve long standing issues, create long term value and provide long term support for the Bitcoin ecosystem. Please visit the official websites at https://bixin.com/ and https://bixinvc.com to learn more.

Media Contact
[email protected]


Oct 22, 2020 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Bixin Ventures
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain, Venture Capital
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bixin Ventures Announces $100M Proprietary Capital Fund to Support Global Blockchain Ecosystem  
Oct 22, 2020 22:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Follow-up Order from Serbia for Two Sets of World's Largest Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems  
Oct 22, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Opens New Development and Testing Facility for Commercial-Use Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems  
Oct 22, 2020 17:13 HKT/SGT
Epazz DeskFlex Room Booking System Sees Demand Coming From Asia Pacific Region; Advances COVID-Compliant Software Suite For Specific Functionality  
Oct 22, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT
US Tests Confirm Path-Away(R) Organically Kills SARS-CoV-2 Virus  
Oct 21, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Building Environmental Awareness through Religious Leaders Training on Peatland and Conservation  
Oct 21, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
TEC presents Welcome Back To The Office! Good to leave, even better to.. come back?  
Oct 21, 2020 11:11 HKT/SGT
Buick Electra Electric Crossover Concept Glides at Global Premiere  
Oct 21, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Acquires Battery Energy Storage System Design Company Innoergy Limited  
Oct 20, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Tak Lee Machinery Announces 2019/2020 Annual Results  
Oct 20, 2020 19:47 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Telecoms World Asia 2020
27  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Virtual
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Philippines
16  -  17   November
Virtual
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  10   December
Virtual
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       