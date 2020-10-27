Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Monday, 26 October 2020
Source: CyberVein
CyberVein's CROSS Decentralized NFT Issuance Platform Goes Live
World's first big data-backed NFT platform unveiled with DAVE, Data Analytics and Valuation Engine

SHANGHAI, Oct 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CyberVein, the next generation big data and analytics company, announced yet another major technological breakthrough during its Third Anniversary and Re-branding Conference in Shanghai today. The technology company introduced the first-of-a-kind decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) issuance platform, CROSS.




With DAVE (Data Analytics and Valuation Engine), an alliance which enables data-driven and technology companies to utilize their resources more efficiently, the CyberVein team unveiled the CROSS NFT auction functionality during the Renaissance Conference - a celebration of CyberVein's three-year-long journey of technological achievements.

"During the last three years, CyberVein has continued to develop new technologies, built and tested new solutions, and created a whole ecosystem with our partners," stated Jerry Ning, CyberVein's China Operations Director, who's covering the company's activities. He continued: "We are also ever-grateful for our international communities' support, who stood by us since 2017."

CyberVein's Cutting-Edge Technologies

The CROSS platform garners support from the DAVE ecosystem, with more partner companies and foundations set to join the alliance in coming months. CROSS has a unique value proposition in its decentralized NFT issuance and trading capabilities, with a full-category financial derivatives option, which combines Centralized and Decentralized Finance (CeFi+DeFi). CROSS' main objective is to make data more valuable.

DAVE Alliance aims to integrate blockchain companies which work with adjacent technologies, such as big data, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, and cloud computing, in a bid to create efficiencies. CyberVein will combine the two initiatives by creating a pool of resources with the DAVE engine while underwriting transactions through the CROSS platform's NFT issuance.

"While DAVE combines our existing technologies - directed acyclic graph (DAG), cloud Computing Power GPU, Federated Learning, and PISR Database, we are also keen to collaborate with other technology companies," stated Jack Ge, CyberVein's Global Ambassador. Ge said: "We look forward to achieving even greater things at scale in 2021. Together with our partners, we can make data truly valuable."

About CyberVein
CyberVein was founded in Singapore, CV Technology Foundation, in 2017. It is focusing on the enterprise-level blockchain and big-data customized services. CyberVein is building a new smart city based on ubiquitous connection, digital platform, and omnipresent intelligence to promote the integrated linkage effect of learning, research, finance, industry, and politics. For more information, please visit:

CyberVein: https://www.cybervein.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cyberveinteam
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cyberveingroup
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13692190/
Telegram: https://t.me/CyberVeinCommunity
Medium: https://medium.com/cybervein
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpIgOnNTu4FPFsa9LBdQjCw

Media Contact
Rachel, [email protected]


