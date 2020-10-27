Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infinito Wallet / Moonstake Infinito Wallet and Moonstake enable staking and investment tools for Cardano ADA community

SINGAPORE, Oct 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito Wallet, the leading multi-crypto wallet today announces a multitude of valuable new features targeted at ADA users. These include support for new Cardano blockchain upgrade, staking and trading features for ADA assets, as well as full wallet compatibility with Daedalus and Yoroi Wallet by allowing users to import 24-word and 15-word passphrase, respectively into Infinito Wallet.







This new app release further cements Infinito Wallet's long-standing position to make crypto easy for mass adoption, still with extensive support for the Cardano community.



Starting from September 2018, through a strong collaboration with IOHK, Infinito Wallet has been one of the first mobile wallets supporting ADA. With the recent arrival of Cardano's Shelley era and the explosive growth of ADA's market value by over 50%, Infinito Wallet continues its steady support for ADA user base. Just last month, Infinito Wallet has engaged in a strategic partnership with Moonstake, builder of Asia's Biggest Staking Network to enhance the staking Ecosystem and Defi projects. Starting today, Infinito Wallet users can easily earn staking rewards from ADA Moonstake pool in a few clicks.



Speaking on the recent Cardano-focus development of the wallet, Infinito's Director, Jack Nguyen, says: "Infinito Wallet is honored to continue providing best-in-class support for users invested in ADA and the fast-growing Cardano blockchain. Our wallet has a long and proud history of serving ADA users and now, in collaboration with Moonstake, we are excited to bring them now the ability to earn staking rewards in the new Shelley era of Cardano. Infinito Wallet hopes to continue being the number-one wallet choice for anyone invested in the Cardano ecosystem, and we will always be sure to bring users all the latest and greatest utilities of ADA."



About Infinito



Infinito Wallet is a secure multi-crypto wallet that helps users easily start investing and earning more with the crypto finance market. It supports over 2,000 top-ranking coins and tokens, and provides a full set of financial tools including Buy - Trade - Earn - Use cryptocurrencies. Infinito Wallet is frequently ranked amongst the best wallets for crypto communities. Learn more about Infinito at https://infinitowallet.io.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Staking adopts Proof of Stake (PoS) as a type of consensus algorithm which allows cryptocurrency holders to increase the likelihood of receiving block rewards from its block validation transaction. It brings together the ability to stake and ultimately distributes block rewards based on contribution. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Staking is expected to help elevate the blockchain technology and work for decentralization. https://www.moonstake.io.







Oct 27, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

