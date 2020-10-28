Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Join #2 series of Moonstake Campaign with $10 Worth of ETH for 50 Lucky winners

SINGAPORE, Oct 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - If you are new to using the Moonstake wallet within the campaign period, 50 lucky winners will be drawn an ETH worth $10. Limited campaign from 26th of Oct to 6th of Nov, 2020.











As many wallets only support a limited range of cryptocurrencies, users are forced to switch between wallets to manage their assets and processing staking and get rewards which is remarkably inconvenient. In order to solve that issue, Moonstake Wallet provides a one-stop staking solution. Users can send, receive, stake and get reward through the wallet. At the same time, it will allow users to access a varios assets in preventing from downloading different wallets per each coin and over 2000 coins and tokens with one single pass phrase. Assets stay in the user's existing wallet, so no need to worry about their account being hacked from the platform and private keys & passphrases are encrypted and stored in the user's local device.



Now is the perfect time to move to the next level of a cryptocurrency wallet that connects to DeFi! Please take this opportunity to participate in the campaign using the Moonstake wallet!



Campaign Details



- Campaign Period: 26th of Oct to 6th of Nov, 2020.

- Prize: 50 people will be given an ETH worth $10. Winners will be selected after the campaign period.

- How to Announce of Winners: Winners will be notified by the method of how you applied (Via Twitter or Email). At that time, we will confirm the address for receiving ETH (it will be the ETH address of your Moonstake wallet).



Web wallet: https://wallet.moonstake.io/sign-up

Mobile Wallet:

- IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/moonstake-wallet/id1502532651

- Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.moonstake.wallet



This is a limited offer promotion. Hurry up to grab it now!!!



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. https://www.moonstake.io/





