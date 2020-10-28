Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. Pacific Green Builds Out Senior Management Team Appointing Xavier Lara As Senior Vice President, Concentrated Solar Power

DOVER, DE, Oct 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the appointment of Xavier Lara as Senior Vice President, Concentrated Solar Power, effective October 26, 2020.



Xavier is one of the pre-eminent experts in the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) sector, with over twenty-five years' experience, including various senior-level roles for AELIUS Engineers and Consultants, Empresarios Agrupados, ACWA Power and NextEra Energy. Xavier joins Pacific Green having recently served as Project Director on billion dollar Cleantech developments around the world.



Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "As we continue to build on our existing CSP capabilities, we believe Xavier's unparalleled sales and operations expertise will allow the company to take another step in becoming an industry-leader in this flourishing sector. Xavier brings an exceptional skill set and decades of on-the-ground experience leading flagship CSP projects. Xavier will oversee our rapidly growing CSP business stream and we enthusiastically welcome him to our team."



Xavier Lara, Senior Vice President, Concentrated Solar Power, commented: "Following the acquisition of ENGIN, Pacific Green has positioned itself for success in the CSP space and I look forward to being part of the team to help Pacific Green continue its path to become a world leader in the design and manufacture of CSP systems."



Scott added: "Pacific Green and PowerChina have combined to form an engineering and manufacturing powerhouse, but we believe Xavier's addition to our existing design resources in ENGIN will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal to be a world leader in this important new sector."



Xavier holds an MEng in Industrial Engineering (Mechanical), an MSc in HSE (Occupational Risk Prevention) and a BSc Hons in Astronomy (Solar Astrophysics).



About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.



Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company's strategy is to build through organic development and acquisition, a portfolio of patented competitive cutting-edge technologies designed to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. For more information, visit PGTK's website: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com



About POWERCHINA SPEM Co. Ltd



POWERCHINA SPEM is a subsidiary of POWERCHINA, the largest power equipment manufacturer in the PRC. With abundant resources, expertise, strong manufacturing capacity, domestic sales channels and rich experience, POWERCHINA SPEM is in a strong position to deploy PGTK technology throughout the PRC.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the ongoing effects of the pandemic on delays and orders regarding Pacific Green's technologies, potential business developments around the world and future interest in our green technologies.



Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, the continuation of the JV with POWERCHINA SPEM, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



