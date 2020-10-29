Thursday, 29 October 2020, 15:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for September 2020 and for April through September 2020

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2020 and for April through September 2020 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



(1) September 2020



Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2020 decreased 1.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in September 2020]

CX-5: 30,964 units (up 15.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 13,377 units (down 14.5%)

CX-3: 8,270 units (up 31.8%)



(2) April through September 2020



Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 45.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2020]

CX-5: 110,800 units (down 45.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 37,129 units (down 61.3%)

CX-3: 24,999 units (down 53.1%)



2. Overseas Production



(1) September 2020



Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2020 increased 6.7% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in September 2020]

MAZDA3: 13,436 units (up 8.5% year on year)

CX-30: 12,779 units (up 21559.3%)

CX-4: 6,501 units (up 361.4%)



(2) April through September 2020



Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 7.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2020]

MAZDA3: 55,321 units (down 6.9% year on year)

CX-30: 50,845 units (up 86078.0%)

CX-4: 29,441 units (up 42.1%)



II. Domestic Sales



(1) September 2020



Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2020 decreased 26.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (down 0.7 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in September 2020]

MAZDA2: 3,354 units (down 40.7% year on year)

CX-30: 2,905 units (up 32.0%)

CX-5: 2,605 units (down 22.5%)



(2) April through September 2020



Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 25.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 0.2 points), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.2 points year on year).



[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2020]

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 12,154 units (down 34.6% year on year)

CX-30: 10,117 units (up 1513.6%)

CX-5: 8,537 units (down 40.9%)



III. Exports



(1) September 2020



Mazda's export volume in September 2020 increased 6.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Oceania.



[Exports of key models in September 2020]

CX-5: 29,877 units (up 14.4 % year on year)

MAZDA3: 10,208 units (up 13.8%)

CX-3: 5,800 units (up 11.7%)



(2) April through September 2020



Mazda's export volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 48.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2020]

CX-5: 105,645 units (down 44.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 29,143 units (down 61.5%)

CX-3: 19,337 units (down 61.5%)



IV. Global Sales



(1) September 2020



Mazda's global sales volume in September 2020 decreased 10.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in September 2020]

CX-5: 34,494 units (down 4.9% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 23,699 units (down 27.7%)

CX-30: 18,768 units (up 475.9%)



(2) April through September 2020



Mazda's global sales volume in the period from April through September 2020 decreased 20.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2020]

CX-5: 166,394 units (down 24.7% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 114,393 units (down 31.1%)

CX-30: 83,017 units (up 2144.9%)





About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



Oct 29, 2020 15:09 HKT/SGT

Source: Mazda

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

