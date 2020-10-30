Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC to Host Inaugural NEC Visionary Week, a Fully Virtualized Conference and Exhibition

TOKYO, Oct 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it is hosting the NEC Visionary Week, which will be conducted entirely online, from November 12 to December 4, 2020.

Themed "Co-creation for tomorrow, designing the future," this NEC flagship event will feature more than 80 conferences and programs, while digitally showcasing the company�s latest innovations and solutions in the fields of AI, Biometrics, Digital Government, 5G mobile communications and more.

One of the highlights for international audiences will be the "Global Week," which will start from December 1 with a joint keynote by Mr. Takashi Niino, President and CEO, NEC Corporation, and Mr. Akihiko Kumagai, President of the Global Business Unit, NEC Corporation.

During the Global Week, guests can also attend a series of presentations and sessions by leaders from world-renowned organizations, including Mr. Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc., Mr. Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance, and Ms. Enrica Porcari, Chief Information Officer of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Mr. Makoto Enomoto, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), NEC Corporation, said, "We have been exploring the ideal way to deepen our engagement with our customers and partners under the new-normal, and this shift to an entirely virtualized event was the logical choice for us. Through the NEC Visionary Week, we look forward to meeting all our stakeholders online and building further trust in our brand to co-create a brighter future."

For more detail of the NEC Visionary Week, please access https://global-event.nec.com/nvw2020.


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

