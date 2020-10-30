Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 30, 2020
Friday, 30 October 2020, 08:58 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets Half of Fiscal Year Records for Automobile Production in China
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, in Asia and China

TOKYO, Oct 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2020-March 2021) and the month of September 2020.

World Production

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

- Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years.
- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
- Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in nine years.

September 2020

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 14 months.

Sales in the Japanese Market

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

- Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.
- New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years.
- Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.

September 2020

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,922 units. Freed was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2020 with sales of 7,689 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 18,631 units. N-WGN was the industry's sixth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2020 with sales of 8,977 units.

Exports from Japan

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

- Total exports from Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

September 2020

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Oct 30, 2020 08:58 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
