Source: Edvantage Group Holdings Limited The Edvantage Group (0382.HK)'s Edvantage Institute (Singapore) Benefits from Hong Kong-Singapore Travel Bubble Singaporean-taught Online English Programmes Become Popular

Giving Hope of Overseas Studies and Experience



HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0382.HK), the largest private higher education group in the Greater Bay Area is pleased to announce that its Edvantage Institute (Singapore) ('EIS') had commenced operation as scheduled. EIS, formerly a language school, brings quality and renowned tutors in language education together, and its online English programmes taught by Singaporean native tutors are now wildly popular, which proves the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered Chinese and Singaporean students' learning ambitions. As Hong Kong and Singapore have already reached an in-principle agreement to establish a bilateral Travel Bubble, overseas studies and experience are now awaiting students.



Left: Singaporean tutors teaching online English courses for students in China; Middle: Teachers and students merrily gathering at EIS; Right: Renowned tutors lecturing at EIS



Campus Situated at Premium Location, International Financial Hub Strengthens Global Horizon

NYU Language School, the predecessor of EIS, has over a 20-year history with a well-developed English teaching scheme as well as academic standards. The campus is situated at the centre of Singapore and possesses a premium geographical location, convenient transport and optimal daily facilities. Moreover, it is surrounded by various tertiary institutes, for example, Singapore Management University and Monash University.



Currently, EIS offers the Group's students with Global Immersion Programmes (GIP) and overseas lectures of various professions, which broaden their horizon and experience as well as help them learn foreign folklore and advanced ideas. Meanwhile, such programmes help students practise their linguistic skills, expand their knowledge and enhance their personal integrated skills, laying a solid foundation for their future study or career overseas as compound talents equipped with globalised vision. At the current stage, EIS provides various courses online and offline for students from Singapore, China and other countries. Such courses have high demand under the pandemic and gain enormous popularity among students.



Fintech Hub Joins Talents from 2 Regions and Offers Students Comprehensive Opportunities

Singapore is one of the world's largest ports and a critical international financial centre. In recent years, Singapore has been dedicated to growing into the largest fintech hub across the world. Singapore Fintech Festival, organised by Monetary Authority of Singapore and known as a top fintech event, has been held for 3 consecutive years, mainly providing a decent platform to demonstrate fruits of the world's latest fintech development. With Singapore's devotion to developing financial and fintech industries, EIS provides programmes in such professions to nurture talents in business, IT, finance, fintech and other related fields. These expectedly sought-after programmes create an advantageous learning platform for students' future internships, continuous education, career and even entrepreneurship.



Singapore Travel Bubble Helps Edvantage's Students Kick off Study Tours and Exchanges

On 19 October 2020, Ministry of Health and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore jointly announced to officially resume visa approvals for foreigners. Whilst COVID-19 is still storming other countries, Singapore first managed to control the spread of virus. It becomes the first state with released quarantine restrictions on entering for Hong Kong travellers and will gradually open to more countries or regions, aiming to attract more students to travel, study and experience there. The initiation of Singapore's travel bubble enables students of the Group to kick off study tours and exchanges, consolidating the Group's principle of international education.



About Edvantage Institute (Singapore)

Established in 1991, Edvantage Institute (Singapore) (EIS) has attained the authoritative EduTrust certification from the Ministry of Education, Singapore and is qualified to offer internationally-recognised courses and accept local and overseas students in Singapore. Its predecessor, NYU Language School, has a history of more than 20 years and has developed a sophisticated English teaching scheme as well as academic standards. The campus is situated at the centre of Singapore and possesses a premium geographical location, convenient transport and optimal daily facilities. EIS brings quality and renowned tutors in language education together, and it meets high standards in campus management, academic education, students welfare, backup and financial sustainability. It focuses on professional training in fields including language programmes, education, business and entrepreneurship, mainly providing various diploma and language training programmes. Every aspect, ranging from research to education, completely demonstrates its outstanding students, advanced facilities, globalised vision and cultural diversity.



About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private higher education group in the Greater Bay Area and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion. The total number of student enrolments of the Group were 35,444 and the Group owns 5 schools in both China and overseas as of 31 May 2020.



In China, the Group currently operates 2 private higher education institutions in Guangdong Province, namely undergraduate colleges Huashang College Guangdong University of Finance and Economics and Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College, featuring business courses (such as accounting, finance, economics and business English) as the strategic curriculum; In overseas, the Group operates a private vocational education institution named Global Business College of Australia ("GBCA") authorised by Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) in Australia, offering vocational education courses and non-formal short-term courses. GBCA is the first Chinese international education institution approved by the Australian government. In December 2019, the Group has also acquired a private vocational education institution in Singapore, that is, Edvantage Institute (Singapore) ("EIS") (formerly known as NYU Language School), which has been accredited as EduTrust by the Education Department of Singapore. It is qualified to offer internationally-recognised courses and accept local and overseas students in Singapore. Moreover, the Group established a higher education institution Edvantage Institute Australia ("EIA"), which is granted by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) in the first quarter of year 2020, and qualified to accept students, offer and award undergraduate and master's degrees. It is expected to start student's recruitment in November 2020.



