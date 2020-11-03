Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ziptrak Pty Ltd Ziptrak Original Track-Guided Blinds System Resolves Top Pain Points for over 4,500 Singaporean Homes and Businesses Track-guided blinds reclaims the use of balcony space for property owners

SINGAPORE, Nov 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Ziptrak(R), the original patented track-guided blind system based in Australia, has been making balcony and semi-outdoor spaces in Singapore more usable, protecting homes and businesses from sun glare, rain, noise, UV radiation and heat. To date, it has been installed in over 4,500 residences and commercial spaces with a proven track record of durability, where less than one percent of units installed required full replacements.







Track-guided blinds are designed so that the blind material moves along a track, preventing wind and insects from entering, and cold air to escape from. Unlike traditional cabled blinds, which flap about in the wind and are exposed at the sides, the blind material will remain in the tracks and continue to protect your spaces, come rain or shine. The trifecta of quality, experience and innovation has been making waves since the very first installation of Ziptrak blinds at IMM Outlet Mall in December 2012, to its introduction to the Singapore market in early 2017.



1. QUALITY - Every component is selected for its strength and durability; with a 2m by 2m blind being able to withstand a static load equivalent to wind speeds of 260km/hr. For a product that needs to withstand scorching sun, lashing winds and fierce rain, only the strongest and most durable, rust-free components are, and should be, used.



2. EXPERIENCE - With over 20 years of customer insights and feedback, Ziptrak is able to adapt and curate features that perform outstandingly in today's conditions, such as the RainOut fabric range, PestOut(R) Pelmet and Child Safety Latch which were introduced specifically to address concerns and pain points of the Singapore market.



3. INNOVATION - Ziptrak also patented the revolutionary manual SuperSpring(R) system, built with the elderly in mind, and known for its ease of movement without the need for cords, cranks or even motors.



Customised Features for residences in Singapore



With Singapore being its largest market in Southeast Asia, the creators of Ziptrak came up with a unique series of features catered specifically to address the concerns of local homeowners.



1. Rain Out, Stay Dry

Stay dry from the 168 thunderstorm days that Singapore experiences each year with the 100% waterproof RainOut Fabric range, which features a fiberglass laminated weave to keep your balcony dry.



2. Pest Out, Stay Clean

Our PestOut(R) Pelmet also keeps the pelmet pest-free and also helps to rid the fabric of dust with a sweeping motion every time the blinds are drawn up.



3. Child Lock, Stay Safe

As a preventive feature exclusively for Singapore's many high-rise buildings, the manual Ziptrak(R) SuperSpring(R) blinds come with the option of a Child Safety Latch, which prevents the blinds from being lifted beyond railing height when deployed, keeping it at a safe height for your little ones with a simple turn of the latch.



4. Unobstructed Views, Stay Free

The recent introduction of Ziptrak(R) PanoView(R) blinds, which stretches up to 6m wide without requiring a post in between for support, also allows for a super wide un-obstructed viewing pleasure of Singapore's morning sunrise and night-time city lights. Being able to maneuverer around limitations posed by elevators and stairwells in high-rise developments, Ziptrak PanoView blinds eradicates the need for support posts, giving rise to an unobstructed view beyond.



Ziptrak is exclusively distributed in Singapore and Malaysia by its official distributor, DuraBlinds Trading Pte. Ltd., since August 2017, and is only available at authorised retailers. Please visit https://www.sg.ziptrak.com/ for more information.



About Ziptrak Pty Ltd, https://www.sg.ziptrak.com/en/



Ziptrak Pty Ltd is a 100% Australian owned and operated company that designs, develops and manufactures track-guided blind products.



With 30 years of experience, Tony de Maaijer is the original inventor of the track guided outdoor blind, Ziptrak; a spring-balanced or motorized track guided blind system providing UV, sun, wind, rain and insect protection. We proudly supply a product that allows people to enjoy the natural environment that surrounds their home, creating a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor living, with a controlled environment in which to indulge with family and friends. The Ziptrak(R) brand is a registered trademark and the blind system is protected under multiple patents.



With 20 years in the industry, Ziptrak is a leading brand of choice among consumers, retailers and fabricators. We lead our market segment through constant innovation and technological advancements in our manufacturing processes. Our headquarters is in South Australia, with distribution Australia-wide and internationally through a trusted network of other dedicated companies.





