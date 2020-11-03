Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS New Environmental Plan Seeks 40% CO2 Emissions Reduction and 50% Ratio of Electric Vehicles by 2030

TOKYO, Nov 3, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has formulated a new Environmental Plan for the next 30 years. To contribute to realizing a society with net zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2050, the company aims for 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions from its new cars and business activities, and raising the proportion of electric vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent by 2030. MMC will be fulfilling its responsibility as a manufacturer and seller of automobiles to make ongoing contributions toward a future dynamic, sustainable society.

Considering social trends since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, this new Environmental Plan takes a medium- to long-term perspective. The plan is comprised of three parts--MMC's Environmental Policy, which was revised to incorporate a medium- to long-term outlook; Environmental Vision 2050, which defines the vision of society and the direction of MMC's initiatives toward 2050; and Environmental Targets 2030, which set out specific targets to achieve by 2030 in order to realize the vision.

For the full report, please visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsrelease/2020/detail1300.html.


About Mitsubishi Motors

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

