Source: AVIA AVIA holds the video industry's first hybrid conference in Asia for its third Asia Video Summit This year's conference promises to be a multi-platform, multi-media experience with a select group of delegates able to experience the conference live in both Singapore and Hong Kong, while the virtual event platform sees the introduction of even higher production values.

SINGAPORE, Nov 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) will be hosting the Asia Video Summit this year with several firsts under its belt. With the pandemic abating in Singapore and Hong Kong, AVIA will be hosting a live conference at both locations, allowing a small group of participants to experience the conference live and network with fellow delegates.



Commented Louis Boswell, CEO, AVIA, "This has been an unprecedented year for everyone. Although we have successfully hosted several virtual events this year, we are learning and improving all the time so we feel confident this will be our best virtual conference yet. At the same time, nothing can replace real social interaction so we are taking advantage of the much improved situation in Singapore and Hong Kong to return a degree of normality to the Asia Video Summit, and allow some of our delegates a level of physical interaction, to watch the sessions live, reconnect with each other, and enjoy some

food and drinks on us."



The Summit will bring together more than 130 thought leaders in the video industry to explore these five key themes: Remembering Television, Streaming Ahead, Premium Advertising, Sporting Times and Talking Tech.



- Remember Television? - We assess the state of FTA and Pay TV and examine what the pressure to go direct-to-consumer means for traditional relationships between content owners and MVPDs.

- Streaming Ahead - We want to know how you scale a streaming business, how you market your services and differentiate products, and how is life different for national, regional and global services.

- Premium Advertising - it is clear today that our industry, with the wealth of high-end content we deliver, have yet to persuade the advertisers to park their money with us. Why is that and what can we do to change the situation?

- Sporting Times - We take stock of the particular challenges and triumphs the sports industry has undergone in 2020 and what lies ahead.

- Talking Tech - We will follow the technological journey content goes through from creation to consumption and look at the innovations which will shape the industry in the coming years.



This year's Summit will also see several speakers headlining the conference for the first time in Asia as we continue to witness much structural changes in the industry.



The distinguished list of speakers this year includes:

- Salawati Mohamed, Head of Distribution and Partnership Development, A+E Networks Asia

- Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science and Business Analytics, BARC India

- Tom Keaveny, Chief Innovation & Information Officer, beIN Media Group

- Vitto Lazatin, VP, Content Acquisition, Management & Strategy, Cignal TV

- Lakshanthi Fernando, Partner, CMS

- Tony Qiu, SVP and GM - East & Southeast Asia, Discovery Networks

- Jack Khunatamstit, Entertainment Partnerships Lead - Mainland SEA, Facebook

- Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi

- Kuek Yu-Chuang, VP International Business, iQIYI

- George Chien, Co-founder, President & CEO, KC Global Media

- Ivan Cordina, MD SEA, LaLiga

- Angeline Poh, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp

- Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player

- Aki Taha, Director, Talent Acquisition, Netflix

- Ward Platt, Founder, Rock Entertainment Holdings

- Shaun Roache, MD, Chief Economist, Asia-Pacific, S&P Global Ratings

- Kaichen Li, Head of WeTV & iFlix, Tencent

- Jennie Johnson, Senior Director Of Marketing, Southeast Asia, The Trade Desk

- Sardjono Insani, Director, Media Engineering & Operation, The Walt Disney Company

- Marco Guida, Chief Revenue Officer, True Digital

- Sunita Kaur, SVP, APAC, Twitch

- Raffaele Annecchino, President of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia, and Digital Mobile Strategy, ViacomCBS Networks International

- Hermawan Sutanto, Deputy CEO, Vidio

- Ivy Wong, CEO, VS Media

- Yasmin Zahid, Head of Distribution Sales & Affiliate Marketing, Southeast Asia, WarnerMedia



As part of the annual Summit, AVIA will be hosting The State of Piracy Summit on 5 November to look at the strides that are being made against piracy in the region. In addition, there will also be the

invitation-only Policy RoundTable on 4 November and the Anti-Piracy Sports Roundtable on 6 November.



Visit www.asiavideosummit.com for more details on the Summit programme and line-up of speakers.



AVIA would like to thank the Asia Video Summit 2020's Lead Sponsor Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Gold Sponsors Baker McKenzie, Brightcove, DOCOMO Digital, Google, Magnite, Nielsen, SpotX, TV5MONDE, Viaccess-Orca, WarnerMedia Silver Sponsors Alibaba Cloud, AsiaSat, Bounty Media, Digital Ocean, InMobi, InvestHK, INVIDI, MEASAT, MediaKind, Nagra, Netflix, PubMatic, SES, Vuulr, Xandr.



About the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA)



AVIA is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia-Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy and provides insight into the video industry to support a vibrant industry ecosystem.



