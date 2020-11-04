Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 17:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited NetDragon Collaborates with Pearson, Expands Education Library with Agreement to License Digital Content

HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that NetDragon has signed a licensing agreement with Pearson Global Schools, part of Pearson, the world's leading learning company. Pearson's high-quality interactive math and science content from its Quikik app will be distributed through NetDragon's global learning community, led by subsidiaries Edmodo, Promethean, and JumpStart among others.



Pearson's multimedia learning tools focus on the individual needs of learners. For digital native students (ages 10-15), Pearson's Quikik app provides interactive content that is highly visual with real-life applications to make learning more engaging and fun for today's students.



According to the World Economic Forum, around 1.2 billion children were out of school classrooms this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With blended learning now center stage, educators are realizing the potential for online interaction. Bringing together market-leading content from Pearson with NetDragon's AI and Machine learning technologies, lessons can be tailored for each individual student to work at their own pace for improved learning outcomes.



Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon said, "Digital transformation was already moving education into an age of personalization, but COVID-19 has made it a priority. We are delighted to bring Pearson content into the NetDragon community. This partnership will allow us to meet each student where they are by applying performance insights that help guide recommendations to the best content for them at that moment."



Blended learning programs can engage users in the classroom, at home, or anywhere in between. With the right content, self-assessment tools, and practice resources, students are able to learn at their own level and pace. At the same time classroom delivery is made easier when educators have direct access to content and question banks that make generating quizzes, creating lesson plans, and monitoring individual progress simple.



As NetDragon and Pearson continue to reimagine education, there's a shared understanding among both companies for the potential to extend the partnership as demand for lifelong learning continues to grow.



To learn more about NetDragon's Blended Learning Solutions, visit https://edu.nd.com.hk. And for more on Pearson's education tools and content, visit https://www.pearson.com/us/.



About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless. NetDragon was included in the Hang Seng TECH Index on 27 July 2020.



Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.



About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. Visit Pearson.com



For enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825

Email: [email protected]

Website: ir.netdragon.com



For media enquiries about Pearson, please contact:

Pearson

Josephine Bradley

[email protected]







