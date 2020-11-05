Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 5, 2020
Thursday, 5 November 2020
Source: RIWI Corp.
RIWI Predicted the Tight Race Seen in Today's Results, and Now Publicly Releases All RIWI Election Reports Prepared Since September 8 for American, British and Asian Finance Clients

TORONTO, Nov 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today publicly released all of the U.S. Election reports that the Company prepared for global finance clients since September 8, 2020.

In contrast to almost all public polling and mainstream media forecasts that predicted a "Blue Wave" and blowout victory for former Vice President Joe Biden, RIWI's final client report on November 2, at 10 am Eastern Standard Time, showed a different story: the much tighter race that we see in today's results. RIWI's randomly engaged forecasters represented a continuous evaluation of the views of 100,584 different Americans.

RIWI's approach is unique. "For RIWI technology, one truly random forecast from one randomly engaged, anonymous person is worth far more than 10 non-randomly engaged, non-random traditional survey respondents who habitually offer their personal opinions, sometimes even in exchange for incentives," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "Ensuring the anonymity of any respondent, without ever collecting personally identifiable information, is essential to both accurate and ethically responsible data collection," said Mr. Seeman.

"For our continuous surveys, risk monitoring and message testing in any country, RIWI's machine-learning tools and predictive power remove human biases," added Mr. Seeman. "RIWI prides itself on its unique capacity to hear the real opinions of quiet voices who do not, or choose not to, participate in human-manipulated polling techniques which are increasingly non-scientific and non-random," said Mr. Seeman.

All RIWI's reports for the U.S. 2020 Presidential election are available here. https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/AnyxSaaP3

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.
Signed: "Neil Seeman"
Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For media inquiries, please contact:
Neil Weitzman, Chief Revenue Officer
[email protected]

For more corporate information, please contact:
Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67470


RIWI Predicted the Tight Race Seen in Today's Results, and Now Publicly Releases All RIWI Election Reports Prepared Since September 8 for American, British and Asian Finance Clients  
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
