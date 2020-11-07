Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 7, 2020
Saturday, 7 November 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: tether.bet
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
tether.bet have taken a $5,000,000 bet on ... Trump

Willemstad, Curacao, Nov 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - tether.bet, the world's most exclusive sportsbook and casino, is pleased to confirm that it has accepted the largest political wager in history.

$5,000,000 on Donald Trump @ 2.85; our client stands to win $14,250,000 representing a profit of $9,250,000.

At $25,000,000 tether.bet has the highest win single limit in the world we are fully collateralized, publishing our provable cash reserves in real-time.

tether.bet is the world's most exclusive sportsbook, providing the highest limits, anytime, anywhere, on every sport.

tether.bet operates a 24/7 multilingual Private Client Desk dedicated to accepting high-value bets from VIP customers internationally.

tether.bet, a division of Global Gaming Corporation, operates with the license of GG Corporation NV, Rooi Catootje 88, Curacao, which is licensed by the government of Curacao for the provision of sports betting and casino.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
+1 345-769-9577

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67709


Nov 7, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet  
