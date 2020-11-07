Saturday, 7 November 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: tether.bet tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet tether.bet have taken a $5,000,000 bet on ... Trump

Willemstad, Curacao, Nov 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - tether.bet, the world's most exclusive sportsbook and casino, is pleased to confirm that it has accepted the largest political wager in history.



$5,000,000 on Donald Trump @ 2.85; our client stands to win $14,250,000 representing a profit of $9,250,000.



At $25,000,000 tether.bet has the highest win single limit in the world we are fully collateralized, publishing our provable cash reserves in real-time.



tether.bet is the world's most exclusive sportsbook, providing the highest limits, anytime, anywhere, on every sport.



tether.bet operates a 24/7 multilingual Private Client Desk dedicated to accepting high-value bets from VIP customers internationally.



tether.bet, a division of Global Gaming Corporation, operates with the license of GG Corporation NV, Rooi Catootje 88, Curacao, which is licensed by the government of Curacao for the provision of sports betting and casino.



Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 345-769-9577



Related Files

Welcome Box.png https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/jXMDFkXak



Related Images

image1.png https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/vkQBceGaG



Related Links

tether.bet https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/JaJjHExYj

Twitter https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/Ga4VHAwWx



Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_DFu7gtY48



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67709





Nov 7, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Gaming

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

