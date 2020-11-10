Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 14:10 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced the full pricing and specifications of gasoline model(1) for the new-look and better-handling ECLIPSE CROSS. Australia and New Zealand will be the first countries to launch the vehicle, with Japan and North America markets to follow. The redesign gives a more refined on-road presence and delivers a more responsive drive experience with more linear steering.







With the latest iteration of the ECLIPSE CROSS, engineers have focused on improving both driver comfort and on-road handling.



"We listened to customers, and we are pleased to bring to market an elegant enhancement to the driving experience by bringing comfort, technology and driving dynamics for their next adventure," said Minoru Uehara, Chief Product Specialist of MMC.



Under the design concept of "Daring Grace", designers have extended the front and rear overhangs to express the elegant and dynamic proportions of the ECLIPSE CROSS. The front end adopts an evolved Dynamic Shield design concept, including new headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. The restyled rear creates a more sleek and elegant appearance, while also expressing the strength and toughness of an SUV. Combined with new 18-inch alloy wheels, the ECLIPSE CROSS' on-road presence is even more sophisticated.



The redesign has increased the luggage room to 405-litre(2), up 18 percent(3) from the previous model, despite an increase of only 140 millimeters in overall vehicle length. Overall aerodynamic performance remains stellar through the reshaping of the front and rear of the vehicle.



Boosted road performance is made possible by an electronically controlled 4WD(4) system in combination with Mitsubishi's well-established Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system. S-AWC offers integrated control of Active Stability Control (ASC), Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and Active Yaw Control (AYC) to regulate braking force and torque. The integrated control of these systems with finely tuned rear suspension by adopting the rigidly connected rear suspension cross member produces vehicle behavior true to the driver's intent, and delivers ample maneuverability.



For the drivers' peace of mind, the new ECLIPSE CROSS employs driver assistance technologies(5) such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Automatic High Beam (AHB) in response to the acceleration, deceleration or stopping of the vehicles or objects ahead. It comes with a 5-star ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) rating, offering additional peace of mind for both private passengers and fleet buyers.



The new ECLIPSE CROSS comes with an improved infotainment system that helps drivers operate safely on the road. A new 8-inch screen is now mounted in a position closer to the driver for improved touchscreen operability and visibility. MMC also teams up with what3words to deploy the industry's first built-in offline navigation which is integrated in the TomTom satellite navigation system(6). Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM(7) compatibility comes standard on all models. A full-color Head-Up Display (HUD)(8) presents dashboard information, alerts and navigation signals9 that helps drivers acquire information safely and quickly.



Engineers also specially designed MITSUBISHI POWER SOUND SYSTEM to deliver a lush, fluid sound quality. The system comprises a high-powered 510 watt tuned amp and eight speakers that are arranged to fit to the shape of the ECLIPSE CROSS.



The improved infotainment and sound system, the bigger display with embedded satellite navigation(9), 1.5-liter turbo engine and S-AWC make the ECLIPSE CROSS a car that will inspire its owners to explore and achieve more.



Color (Australian specification)

White Diamond (new), Red Diamond, Lightning Blue (pearlescent), Sterling Silver Metallic, Titanium Grey Metallic, White (solid), Black (pearlescent).



Availability

The new ECLIPSE CROSS is now available in Australia and New Zealand.



(1) Pricing and specification are based on Australian models. Vehicle specifications may vary depending on model and/or country.

(2) Cargo volume is measured from cargo floor area to second row's seatback area.

(3) MITSUBISHI MOTORS' in-house measurement using VDA method, not including cargo box under the cargo floor.

(4) AWD models.

(5) Equipped on certain trims.

(6) Equipped on certain trims.

(7) Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

(8) Equipped on certain trims.

(9) Equipped on certain trims.





